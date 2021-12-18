Grain Valley builds big lead, then holds off Truman

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

The Grain Valley girls basketball thrived, then survived a wild 58-48 roller-coaster ride of a Suburban Middle Six Conference win over host Truman Friday.

The joint was jumping as Grace Slaughter scored 17 of her game-high 26 points in the first half and the Eagles went into the locker room with a 37-12 lead.

“We were all excited and thinking we’d played one of our best halves of basketball against a really good Truman team, and Coach (Randy) Draper kept saying, ‘They’re going to come back, they’re going to come out strong in the second half,’ and he was right,” Slaughter said.

With Aa’Maya Stacker scoring 10 of her team-high 18 points, the Patriots reeled off a 12-0 run and scored 20 points to cut the deficit to 42-32 going into the final quarter.

“We lost our focus and quit doing the things that got us that 25-point halftime lead,” Draper said after his team improved to 6-1 and 2-0. “We kind of lost our mind but rebounded in the fourth quarter and had some youngsters prove that they belong on this varsity team.”

Those youngsters were sophomore guards Meghan Knust and Annabelle Totta.

“Knust just has great basketball skills, and Totta can do so many things with that great speed,” Draper said. “We don’t win that game without them and a total team effort down the stretch.”

Totta finished with nine points and hit three late free throws while Knust finished with 12 points and hit a layup off a perfect pass from Slaughter and two free throws in the closing seconds to ice the win.

“Actually, I think there is more pressure shooting free throws in our practice than there is in a game,” Knust said. “We came out strong in the fourth quarter after they came out and played so well in the third quarter.

“It’s a big win, and it proves we can come back when we’re challenged late in a game.”

Totta’s speed played a big role in the Eagles’ transition game.

“We’re so young, and we have to do things right to win, and we proved we can play against a team like Truman and win, because no one panicked or quit playing our game, even after they cut the lead to six (46-40 at 3:33).

Totta hit all three free throws to pad the Grain Valley lead and Knust came on strong in the closing seconds.

“I’m so proud of Megan and Annabelle,” Slaughter said. “This was a complete team win. Everyone who played did something great tonight – hit a free throw, got a rebound or a steal – we got back to playing our game in the second half.”

While he was disappointed in the outcome, Truman coach Jimmy Page was thrilled with his team’s never-say-die approach.

“We didn’t play well in the first half, and Randy’s kids had a lot to do with that,” Page said. “At halftime, we put in a new offense on the fly and our girls worked so hard to get back into the game.

“I told them, ‘I don’t know of a 25-point play, so let’s take it slow and easy and get into the game one basket at a time,’ and we did.”

Truman scored the first eight points of the third quarter and used a 14-2 run to make it a game.

“What’s exciting, to me as a coach, is to see us play so well in the first half, then see us stand up to what Truman did in the second half and still find a way to win,” Draper said. “It’s a good night when you can do that.”

Layla Scott added 16 points for the Patriots, who dropped to 4-2 and 0-1.