Prep basketball roundup: Large crowd sparks Chrisman past Van Horn

The Examiner staff

Jake Kates has never seen better support at a game he has coached at William Chrisman.

His Bears were inspired by a large and enthusiastic crown and it translated to the basketball court as they held off crosstown rival Van Horn for a 70-53 victory Friday night.

“The crowd tonight was the best crowd we have had since I have been at Chrisman,” Kates said after his team improved to 6-2 with the win over Van Horn, which is ranked ninth in the state in Class 5. “The student section was awesome and the band was amazing.”

Chrisman, leading 10-9 after one quarter, took control in the second period by outscoring the visiting Falcons 21-9 for a 31-18 halftime lead.

“Our guys played a complete game tonight,” Kates said.

Van Horn, sparked by three 3-pointers by Jeremy Paige, outscored Chrisman 19-13 in the third quarter to get back in it at 44-37, but the Bears pulled away in the fourth.

Seniors Jessie Minter and Ralph Covington led the 26-point fourth quarter for the Bears. Minter, who finished 8 of 9 at the free throw line, had eight points and Covington had seven in the period and both finished with a team-high 20.

Sophomore Trey Taylor added 10 points and Dayne Herl had nine for the Bears, who have won three straight heading into Wednesday’s 4 p.m. game against Waterloo (Iowa) East in the 12 Courts of Christmas at Hy-Vee Arena.

Brycen Dean scored 20 points to lead Van Horn, which dropped to 2-5 against a tough early-season schedule. Paige and Antonio Morales each finished with nine points and Korey Messick contributed seven.

FORT OSAGE 48, HALLSVILLE 45: Fort Osage went on a 10-0 run late to rally past Hallsville in a game in the 12 Courts of Christmas event Saturday at Hy-Vee Arena.

Hallsville, by outscoring the Indians 26-17 in the second and third quarters, held a six-point lead with four minutes left before Fort Osage (2-4) rallied for the win.

“It was a fun venue and a great experience,” Fort Osage coach Josh Wilson said. “We played more not to lose than we did to win, and it really showed in the second and third quarters. Arthur Wyatt and Cruz Navarro hit some big shots down the stretch and at the free throw line.”

Fort Osage led 16-8 after the first quarter but Hallsville pulled within 23-19 by halftime.

Navarro finished with 18 points and three steals and Wyatt tallied 16 points, 12 rebounds and three steals to lead the Indians. Chase Stumfoll added six points, five assists and four boards.

BLUE SPRINGS 48, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 19: Blue Springs took advantage of a shorthanded Lee’s Summit North team to claim a Suburban Big Eight road victory Friday.

“Four minutes into the game with the score of 4-2 Blue Springs, I felt our young guys might be up for the challenge,” North coach Mike Hilbert said of his team, which was down three starters because of COVID-19 and “disciplinary issues.” “A 14-5 run to end the first quarter and I quickly realized our ability to score the ball was very limited.”

Blue Springs extended its 18-7 first-quarter lead by blanking the Broncos in the second quarter for a 29-7 halftime advantage.

“Our defense did a good job. I felt like our kids made it tough for Lee’s Summit North to get anything going offensively,” Blue Springs coach Adam Jones said. “We were pleased with our team’s mindset on our first road trip of the season.”

Ike Ezeogu scored 17 points and Mike Harrison added 14 to lead Blue Springs (4-1, 2-0 Big Eight) as Jones sat his starters for most of the second half.

Lee’s Summit North dropped to 3-5 and 0-2.

LIBERTY NORTH 51, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 38: Liberty North broke a 9-9 deadlock by outscoring visiting Blue Springs South 20-8 in the second quarter on the way to a victory in the Suburban Big Eight opener Friday.

“We simply didn’t execute well enough to win a conference road game,” Blue Springs South coach Josh Smith said. “We have to be more willing to do what is necessary and productive, instead of what is comfortable and convenient. Comfortable gets you beat at this level.”

Logan Willis and Gedi Mohamed each sank a pair of 3-pointers to finish with 10 points and Mike Brooks added eight to lead the Jaguars (0-6, 0-1 Big Eight).

Justis Braden scored a game-high 22 to help spark Liberty North (2-2, 1-0).