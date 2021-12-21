Slaughter, Grain Valley tune up for 12 Days of Christmas battle with rout of Odessa

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Grace Slaughter was unstoppable and the Grain Valley girls basketball reserves turned in the type of performance coach Randy Draper was hoping for Monday.

That resulted in a 76-24 victory over the visiting Odessa Bulldogs.

Slaughter scored 24 of her game-high 31 points in the first quarter as the Eagles ran off to a 31-3 lead.

They built that advantage to 57-11 and Slaughter and her starting teammates took the second half off as Draper emptied his bench, playing 17 players, with 13 scoring at least one point.

“You know, for many of those kids that was their first varsity point, and you always remember that first varsity point,” Draper said after his team improved to 7-1. “We’ve got a big one coming and it’s nice to have a game like this where your starters can get in there and work on some things and have a lot of success, and your other players get the chance to play an entire half.”

The Eagles will play Kansas power Olathe North at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 12 Days of Christmas event at Hy-Vee Arena (formerly Kemper Arena) in Kansas City.

Slaughter, who played just over 10 minutes in the game, is excited about the challenge Wednesday night’s game brings.

“You don’t learn much in a game like this, but I am so happy all our girls got to play,” said Slaughter, who was leading the cheers when a reserve hit a basket.

“We’re going to learn a lot about our team win or lose Wednesday. North is a great team, and the only way we’re going to get better is by playing great teams. We’re all excited about the challenge.”

Starting forward Ella Clyman finished with 11 points and guard Annabelle Totta added 10.

“Totta is just a great athlete and I liked it that Ella hit that 3-pointer – that’s good, that’s very good,” Draper said.

Slaughter hit 10 of 12 shots from the floor, including five 3-pointers.

“She missed shots?” Draper asked, gasping in mock horror. “We’re going to have to make her run at practice.”

He paused for a moment and added, “She’s special, really special.”