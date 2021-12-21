Owen Herbert helps Grain Valley stave off Odessa

Bill Althaus

Grain Valley boys basketball coach Andy Herbert walked out of the locker room sporting a wry grin Monday.

“Well, everything we did tonight defensively was geared to stop Boston Sanders, so I guess we’ll scrap that,” Herbert quipped after the Odessa senior guard scored 39 points in a non-conference game that his Eagles won 58-55 thanks to some clutch free throws and long-distance shooting by his son Owen, who scored a team-high 21 points.

Owen Herbert finished with five 3-point baskets and hit two clutch free throws to give the Eagles a 58-55 lead with just 23 seconds left.

“Owen had a nice game and our kids are tough,” Andy Herbert added after his team won its second straight to improve to 3-3. “Odessa made a nice run in the second half, and we had a tough time stopping Boston, but we found a way to win, and that’s what’s important.”

With 51 seconds left in the third quarter, Sanders hit a 3-point basket to score career point No. 1,001. The game was stopped briefly, he was congratulated by his teammates and then went to town in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 points to rally the Bulldogs (6-3).

“It’s great to have so many of my family members and friends here tonight,” said Sanders, who posed for photos with them and his teammates after the game. “But I’d trade every point I made tonight for a win. We came close but we missed to many shots in the first half, and Grain Valley is a good team.”

Odessa coach Micah Lewis, a former player and assistant coach at Fort Osage High School, said Sanders does not like attention.

“He didn’t want us to stop the game after he scored his 1,000th point, but he deserves the recognition,” Lewis said. “We’re all proud of him. He’s a great player and a great young man.”

Owen Herbert congratulated Sanders after the game.

“A game like this is so much fun, especially when you’re playing against a great player like Boston,” Owen said. “It’s fun to have fans back in the stands and it was cool how so many Odessa fans came to watch him play with their signs and posters.

“He was the focal point all night and he just kept scoring. That’s what great players do.”

The Eagles led 27-17 at halftime, when Sanders took over the game, scoring 13 points in the third quarter and 15 in the fourth.

Herbert's long-range shooting, including three of his 3-pointers in the second half, helped the Panthers from ever grabbing the lead.

With 5:14 left in the fourth quarter, Cylas Brewer sank a 3-point shot to extend Grain Valley’s lead to 48-42.

Sanders followed with a 3-pointer but the Eagles managed to hold on late for the win.

Brewer finished with nine points for Grain Valley.