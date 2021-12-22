Blue Springs South's rough start continues with loss to Raytown

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Blue Spring South boys basketball coach Josh Smith has broad shoulders, and he’s going to need them as he is shouldering the responsibility for his Jaguars’ 0-7 start.

The Jaguars visited Raytown Tuesday to play their last regular-season game before a Dec. 28 game against Ruskin in the William Jewell Holiday Classic.

Smith was hoping to take some positive feedback from his young team, but after taking an 11-9 lead in the first quarter, coach Cody Buford’s Blue Jays ran off to a 65-42 non-conference win.

“We’re still learning how to play the game the right way, and we’ve missed some guys because of injuries,” Buford said after the Blue Jays improved to 4-4. “We’ve made some mistakes this season, and we need to start learning from them.”

It appeared that was the case against the Jaguars, as Raytown took a 34-22 lead into halftime and started the third period with an 8-0 run that forced Smith to call a timeout to put in four reserves off the bench.

“It feels to me like we’re not learning from our mistakes, because we keep making the same mistakes every game – and it keeps costing us the opportunity to win,” Smith said.

When asked about the poor start to the third period, he added, “In hindsight, I blame myself for the poor start in the third period. I did not say the right things at halftime to motivate the team and get things going. It all comes back to the head coach delivering the right message, and I guess I didn’t deliver it tonight.”

The Jaguars could never put any type of an offensive series to climb back in the game as the Blue Jays used the outside shooting of Seth Markley (15 points) and the inside play of Jason Parson (14) to run away with the victory.

Logan Willis led the Jaguars with nine and Michael Brooks added eight.