Grain Valley girls take lessons from Twelve Courts of Christmas loss to Olathe North

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

For one half, the Grain Valley High School girls basketball team ran with the big dogs.

In fact, coach Randy Draper’s Eagles were the leaders of the pack, taking a surprising 24-21 lead into the locker room against Kansas power Olathe North in the Twelve Days of Christmas Holiday Class at Hy-Vee Arena.

Sophomore guards Annabelle Totta and McKenah Sears were running the offense and forward Ella Clyman was a force inside, scoring 11 of her 13 points.

But the Eagles from Grain Valley ran out of gas in the third quarter while the Eagles from Olathe North made them pay for every little mistake in a 51-42 come-from-behind victory.

Draper said his team will use the loss a great learning experience against an undefeated 8-0 Olathe North team that rules the big class in the state of Kansas.

As Draper and coaches talked outside of the girls locker room, he said, “You might hear a cheer inside. They don’t know it yet, but they earned a day off from practice tomorrow.

“I’m proud of them – now, we have to work hard to get better.”

North used every defense in the book, including a box-and-one and press, against area scoring leader and two-time all-state guard Grace Slaughter, who was held to six points in the first half but finished with a game-high 14.

“Grace is going to have to get used to that,” Draper said, “and our kids are going to have to come up big to help her when that happens. And I thought we did tonight.

“Clyman was just unbelievable in the first half, and everyone is learning what a great player Totta is. She’s smart, fast and can shoot. We have to get better, but I couldn’t be any prouder of them than I am right now.”

Slaughter scored six, Clyman five and Totta had a basket as Grain Valley led 13-12 after one quarter.

Totta hit a key 3-pointer and Clyman added six and Emma Jane Ogle had a basket as the Eagles took the 24-21 lead into halftime.

“I was maybe a little bit intimidated early in the game, but as the game went on we found out we could play with them,” Totta said. “But they made us pay for every mistake in the second half, and that’s how they took the lead.”

North used three Grain Valley turnovers to go on an 8-0 run as Tyriana Stanford hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Yiibari Nwidadah added a layup to take a 44-33 lead with 5:19 left in the third quarter.

Draper’s Eagles – who have dominated most opponents this season, including a 76-24 rout of Odessa Tuesday night – now realize they have to take their collective game to the next level.

“We were all pretty comfortable because we’ve been beating teams by so many points,” Clyman said. “We needed a game like this. I wish we could have held on for the win, but we can take so much more away from a game like this than that game against Odessa.”

Draper agreed.

“We needed this one,” Draper said after his Eagles fell to 7-2. “We played 17 kids in that game against Odessa; tonight we played seven. And they worked hard, awfully hard.

“And they found out that one little slip can lead to a big play on the other end of the court. And when that happens, it’s hard to be a good team.

“And I am glad we learned that tonight rather than in the playoffs when it can mean an end to your season.”

Slaughter, who did not take an uncontested shot all night, followed suit, adding, “We learned so much tonight. We were a lot more aggressive in the first half, and we had the lead.

“We lost some of that aggressive style of play in the second half, and when they took the lead, after that run in the third period, I think we got uptight.

“So that is a big lesson – a big lesson that didn’t cause us a loss in the playoffs. We were all going to be better players after a tough game like this.”

Stanford was the lone North player in double figures as she finished with 12.