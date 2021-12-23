William Chrisman boys rally for 'great team win' over Waterloo East in Twelve Courts of Christmas

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Sometimes teams win because they have more talent.

Other times they earn a character victory that can pave the way to even more success down the road.

Coach Jake Kates’ William Chrisman boys basketball team combined talent and character to earn a 64-52 victory over Waterloo (Iowa) East Thursday night at the Twelve Courts of Christmas Holiday Classic at Hy-Vee Arena.

The Bears were missing two players and starter Trey Kates was a game-time decision, so it was up the guys who were healthy enough to play to determine the outcome. And that’s what Dayne Herl, Sir’Rahn Felix and the Bears did in the second half against the Trojans.

Chrisman trailed 47-46 when Felix drained a 3-pointer from the corner. Trey Taylor and Jessie Minter followed with treys and suddenly the Bears had a 55-47 lead.

That dramatic run would not have been possible had it not been for Herl, who scored 21 of his game-high 23 points in the first three quarters, including a near half-court shot at the first-half buzzer. He also grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.

“It was a great team win because we were banged up,” Kates said, “but we don’t win that game without Dayne and Felix. Dayne is just a man out there. Every night you can count on 20 points and 10 boards.

“And Sir’Rahn has grown so much on and off the court. I couldn’t be any proud of him. It took us a while to get going, but when we did it was fun to watch.”

Herl said the difference for Chrisman was getting back to basics in the final two quarters.

“You know what, the difference between the first half and the second half was that we played Bears basketball in the second half,” the senior guard said. “We got the loose balls, we hit the boards, we hit some big shots.

“There’s a reason we’re 7-2 this season, and it’s because we’ve been playing like we did in the second half. It was fun to come down to Hy-Vee and play a team we didn’t know anything about.

“And finish strong and get a win.”

Felix, who finished with 11 points, agreed.

“I was feeling good in warmups and I felt good during the game,” Felix said. “When we hit those three 3-pointers you could just our confidence and we started playing much better once we got that lead.”

Chrisman led 11-8 after one period and 32-22 at halftime, but the Trojans used a 14-11 third quarter and 4-0 start to the fourth quarter to take the lead.

Minter finished with 12 points for the Bears, who have won four straight.

Martez Wiggley scored 22 points to lead Waterloo East.

Girls

The William Chrisman girls were no match for traditional state power Columbia Rock Bridge in a Twelve Courts of Christmas game earlier Wednesday.

The Bears (2-6) fell behind 48-13 at halftime on the way to a 74-28 loss to the undefeated Bruins.

Jessie Taylor scored 12 points and Mele Taula added six to lead Chrisman, which is off until Jan. 3 with a home game against Blue Springs South.