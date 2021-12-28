Prep basketball roundup: Truman bounces back from loss in Jewell Holiday Classic

The Examiner staff

The Truman boys basketball team bounced back from a big loss Monday in the William Jewell Holiday Classic with a big win Tuesday.

The Patriots, who were routed 81-37 by North Kansas City Monday, got strong games from Griffen Hernandez and Charles Daniels to down Kansas City Central 61-50 in a Nelson Division consolation semifinal Tuesday.

The Patriots led 14-13 after the first quarter but extended the lead to 34-26 by halftime by hitting 3 of 6 3-point shot attempts in the second quarter. Truman pulled away from there to advance to Thursday’s 9 a.m. fifth-place game against Center.

Daniels recorded a double-double with 14 points and 18 rebounds, while Hernandez amassed a team-high 19 points, nine boards, five steals and three assists. Dallas Winda contributed 10 points and five rebounds as the Patriots improved to 4-5 overall.

Truman shot just 11 of 47 from the field and committed 22 turnovers in Monday’s loss to North Kansas City.

Winda led the Patriots with 14 points and Maddux Bristow added seven.

Iverson Neal and Avian Webb each scored 16 points and Blue Springs South transfer Dallas Whitney added nine points and seven rebounds to lead North Kansas City (5-1).

ST. MICHAEL 52, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 46: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic held off Raymore-Peculiar Monday to advance to the Patterson Division semifinals in the William Jewell Holiday Classic in Liberty.

“I was pleased with our effort and I thought our execution was good coming off Christmas break,” Guardians coach Mark Scanlon said after his team advanced to Wednesday’s 1:30 p.m. semifinal against Staley, a 95-31 winner over Fort Osage.

Camory Hall fired in 23 points and Deuce Roberts and Jayden Renfrow contributed 11 apiece to lead St. Michael, which improved to 7-2 overall.

STALEY 95, FORT OSAGE 31: A shorthanded Fort Osage team was no match for Staley in a Patterson Division first-round loss in the William Jewell Holiday Classic Monday.

The Indians, who are playing without three starters because of COVID-19 protocols or injury, couldn’t recover after falling behind 30-7 after one quarter an 53-16 at halftime.

“We continue to be plagued by turnovers and decision making,” Fort Osage coach Josh Wilson said. “The kids never gave up or backed down to Staley, but we just have to continue and work on the little things. We are getting a lot of experience for our inexperienced players. Hopefully that pays off when we get some of our guys back.”

Brayden Nelson scored nine points and Greg Menne added eight to lead the Indians (2-6).

Girls

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 56, BLAIR OAKS 50: Alexis Alexander erupted for eight points in overtime to lead a rusty Blue Springs South squad to a first-round win over Blair Oaks in the Jefferson Bank Holiday Classic Monday at Capital City High School in Jefferson City.

Alexander finished with a team-high 18 points while fueling an 11-5 advantage for the Jaguars in overtime.

“We didn’t play great yet had some girls step up when we needed it most,” Jaguars coach Kory Lower said. “We have only practiced once in the last 12 days and it showed.”

South led 26-21 at halftime but Blair Oaks outscored the Jaguars 14-9 in the third quarter to tie it at 35. The teams battled to a 10-10 deadlock in the fourth to send it into overtime tied 45-45.

Kendall Puryear fueled the first-half lead for South, scoring 13 of her 17 points in the first two quarters. Saneea Bevley finished with nine points and Tiyani Rollins chipped in with seven for the Jaguars (6-1).

South faces Jefferson City Helias Catholic in a semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.