Strong defense, unselfish play propel Blue Springs into William Jewell Holiday Classic semifinals

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Coach Adam Jones had a ready explanation when asked how his Blue Springs boys basketball team made a 54-39 victory over Kearney in the opening round of the William Jewell Holiday Classic look so easy.

"When you hold a quality opponent like Kearney to 39 points, you should win the game," said Jones, whose Wildcats meet Raytown at noon Wednesday in the Patterson Division semifinal at Mabee Center in Liberty.

"We make some mistakes, but we never lack energy. And we showed a lot of energy tonight. This is a great tournament and the guys were really excited about playing up here – so was I."

It's impossible to pick a most valuable player from the game because the Wildcats, like they have done all season, spread the scoring amongst each player, and they pride themselves on diving for loose balls and grabbing rebounds.

Mike Harrison led with 12 points, followed by Dalesean Staley and Josh Allen with nine apiece and Kyle Bruce and Ike Ezeogu with eight each. Ezeogu got in some early foul trouble and had only one field goal in the first half.

"That's the thing about our team, we don't care who gets it done, we just know someone is going to get it done," Harrison said. "We want to do well in this tournament, and you could tell that by the way we played tonight. There was nothing fancy out there, but we play hard – real hard – and that usually leads to good things."

Bruce, a lightning-quick point guard, has the keys to the Wildcats’ offense, and is masterful in finding the open man.

"Kyle is the best," Staley said. "We feed off his energy and he feeds off our energy. When we get it going, like we did in the second half, we can be a very dangerous team. That's because Kyle gets everyone involved in our offense, and we score a lot of easy baskets, layups and things like that, off our defense and turnovers."

The Wildcats had six steals they turned into 10 points, which played a big role in the final outcome.

"We want to win, I think that is the biggest thing about our team," Ezeogu said. "We hate to lose as much as we like winning. We got off to that (17-12) early lead and we never let them get back in the game. That's how we've been playing all season, and that's the way we need to keep playing the rest of the year."

Tar'Rez Thompson (4) and Zekiah Tucker (3) came off the bench and added a combined seven points to the Wildcats' effort, which caught their coach's attention.

"We play so hard, and the guys work so hard, we need to have some help off the bench, and we got that tonight," Jones said. "Our bench has been important this season and will continue to be important for us."

Kearney's Ashton Holloway led all scorers with 14 points.