Blue Springs unable to hold off Smith, Raytown in Jewell Holiday Classic semifinal

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Adam Jones hates to lose, even if a tough loss can lead to some details about what will make his Blue Springs boys basketball team better down the stretch.

Cody Buford also hates to lose, that's why his Raytown team's 63-58 comeback victory over the Wildcats was so special, as a freshman guard had the game of his life to lead the Blue Jays to the dramatic victory Wednesday in the Patterson Division semifinal in the 42nd Annual William Jewell Holiday Classic.

Ramelo Smith, a 5-foot-11 freshman point guard, knew the game was going to be played above the rim with the physically talented players on both teams, so he simply took what the Wildcats gave him and finished with a career-best 26 points – including 10 in the deciding fourth quarter.

"Cody is such a great coach, and his guys deserved to win this one," said Jones, who will play St. Michael the Archangel at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the Patterson Division third-place game. "And I know we can learn a lot from this game, but darn it, I like to win and I thought we had a good chance to win this game.

"But we have seven seniors on our team and we needed more leadership out there. And Cody's kids were poised and ready to play hard for four quarters, especially No. 4 (Smith). He just took the game over at the end."

Smith hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to give the Blue Jays a 56-51 lead at 3:50. But the Wildcats tied the game at 56-all on a layup by Mike Harrison and 3-pointer by Kyle Bruce.

Raytown's Diego Hall then hit a short jumper and Smith hit 3 of 4 free throws to ice the win as the Wildcats committed two costly turnovers at the end.

"I hope we learn some valuable lessons from this game, because we did some uncharacteristic things at the end that cost us a chance to win," Jones said after his team slipped to 6-2. "I just have so much respect for Cody and what he's doing at Raytown and wish him luck in the championship game."

The Blue Jays (6-4) will face Staley at 9 p.m. Thursday in the Patterson championship game.

"We played a pretty salty game tonight because you know you're always in for a tough game against Adam's kids," Buford said. "I give all the credit for Adam for having his guys ready to go.

"And we needed to come on strong in the fourth quarter to get the win, and we got it. Ramelo set the bar high tonight and played his best game. Those two threes he hit were huge and he got the big free throws at the end. I'm really proud of him. And our big guys did a nice job against their big guys. It was a tough, physical game and I'm proud of our guys."

Smith was pleased with his performance.

"That's definitely my best game of the year, and I'm glad it came in a big game at this tournament," Smith said. "We worked so hard to get back in the game (after trailing 37-30 at halftime). It was a team effort."

Jason Parson added 12 points and 11 rebounds and Seth Markley scored 11 points for Raytown.

Blue Springs' Ike Ezeogu had a monster game with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Harrison added 15 points, Bruce finished with 11 and Josh Allen had 10.