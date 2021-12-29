Grain Valley happy with challenge, not with loss to top-ranked Liberty

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

There's a reason Nick Hooper is a senior leader on the Grain Valley boys basketball team, and it doesn't include his talent on the court.

Following a mercy-rule 62-23 loss to Liberty in a Holley Division first-round game in the William Jewell Holiday Classic, Hooper was concise and to the point as he left the locker room.

"Look, we could have played some team and beat them by 30 points, and what good does that do?" asked Hooper, who had five points and six rebounds against the Blue Jays, who are ranked No. 1 in the state in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 6 state poll. "I enjoyed this game, because we went against one of the top teams in the state and we never quit working.

"We never quit going after loose balls, and we played like a team. We didn't play very well, because that's a great team. But we never backed down. And a game like this is going to help us down the road. We won't see anything the rest of the season that will be tougher than what we saw tonight.

"That's why a game like this is so important."

The Eagles trailed 17-9 after one quarter and 33-16 at halftime. But coach Andy Herbert's 3-4 team scored just seven points in the entire second half as the Blue Jays scored 29.

"They're so good," Herbert said of the Blue Jays. "I have so much respect for their coach (Roger Stirtz). They're well coached and have a high basketball IQ. They might not always be pressuring you, but it seems like they are because they are always in the right place on the court and play so well at both ends of the court."

Stirtz played mainly reserves in the second half as Karson Milbrandt scored a game-high 16 and Bennett Stirtz, the coach's son, added 13.

"We come back tomorrow and I think the guys are excited to play," said Herbert, whose team plays Rockhurst, a 54-48 loser to Oak Park, in a consolation bracket game at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. "A game like this is going to make us a better team. That's why you play tough opponents in these tournaments."

Alex Snyder led Grain Valley with seven points, and Hooper, Owen Herbert and Cylas Brewer each added five.