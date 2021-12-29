Van Horn not panicking after loss to Park Hill South

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Following a 49-31 loss to Park Hill South Tuesday at William Jewell Holiday Classic, a cool, calm and collected Max Sollars walked out of the Van Horn locker room and praised his 2-6 team.

"People don't remember that we had about the same record last year," said Sollars, referring to his 2019-20 Class 5 final four team, "and we came up here and lost a couple of tough games. Look, we're still figuring some things out, and tonight we played one of the best teams in the area.

"We had trouble offensively, but I thought we played tough defense, and we played much better in the second half (each team scored 15 points). You're not going to win many games when you score just two points in the first quarter, but I see this as a valuable learning experience. We'll come up here tomorrow (to play Blue Springs South at 9 a.m. Wednesday) and we'll be ready to go."

His senior leader Jeremy Paige agreed with his coach – to some degree, but not totally.

"This is similar to last year, when we really came on strong at the end of the season," said Paige, who scored a team-high 10 points. "We can learn a lot from this game, and I know we played hard – we always play hard – but I don't think we played well. We scored just two points in the first quarter and 11 in the first half. We're better than that, and I hope we show it tomorrow when we play South."

Junior forward Korey Messick, who added seven points and nine rebounds, agreed.

"I'm going home tonight and I'm going to get a good night's sleep because I know we're going to come up here tomorrow and play a better game," Messick said. "We're still learning how to play as a team. We have so many new players, and Jeremy can't do it all for us. He needs some help and we're finding out who the key players are going to be on this team, on the floor and on the bench.

"We're going to have a strong second half. I just know it, and I think the guys know it, too."

Park Hill South, led by Miles Fant's 14 points, led 11-2 after one period and 29-11 at halftime.

Van Horn, which shot just 2 of 13 from 3-point range and 13 of 57 overall, actually outscored Park Hill South 7-3 in the third period and the Panthers held a slim 15-13 lead in the fourth.

"It's a good thing we have Jeremy and Korey because they do so much for us, so much of the stuff you don't see in a stat book," Sollars said. "As long as we keep playing hard and playing for each other we're going to be fine."