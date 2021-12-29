Van Horn rebounds from loss, roars past Blue Springs South in Jewell Holiday Classic

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

While the Van Horn Falcons did not get off to the start that coach Max Sollars had hoped for Wednesday, his team soared in the second and third quarters.

That resulted in an impressive 63-47 come-from-behind win against Blue Springs South in a Holley Division consolation semifinal in the William Jewell Holiday Classic in Liberty.

"Maybe it was the 9 a.m. start, I don't know, but it took us a quarter to get going," Sollars said, referring to South's 16-6 first-quarter lead.

"We just took the game over in the second and third quarters and had a 56-29 lead going into the fourth quarter (outscoring the Jaguars 23-7 in the second quarter and 27-6 in the third). That's when I pulled all my guys and starting subbing in players.

"There was no way we were going to come up and lose two games within 14 hours of each other. Our guys were ready and KJ (Kayleb Jefferson) had a monster game – 15 points, 11 boards and he had four steals. And Jeremy (Paige) did what Jeremy Paige does and Korey (Messick) had a nice game. I'm proud of the boys. Now we have a chance to come back here tomorrow and leave with a 2-1 (tournament) record."

Paige, a senior point guard and the team’s leader, shot 9 of 14 from the floor (including 3 of 7 from 3-point range) to score a game-high 21 points. Messick added 10 rebounds and four points and Brycen Dean scored 12 points for the Falcons (3-6).

"I wasn't happy with the way we played last night (in a 49-31 loss to Park Hill South)," Paige said. "None of us were happy. We didn't shoot well, we didn't play defense well, we didn't do much of anything well.

"But we turned it around today. We didn't get off to a good start, but we played really well in the second and third quarters and it was great to see all the guys get to play at the end."

Riley Dowler was the lone player in double figures for South, finishing with 10 points. Logan Willis added nine.

The Falcons play Rockhurst for fifth place at noon Thursday.

ROCKHURST 52, GRAIN VALLEY 45: Coach Andy Herbert's Grain Valley Eagles put uP a valiant effort against a much bigger and more experienced Rockhurst squad to end their Holley Division run at the Jewell Classic with an 0-2 record.

"We persevered and worked hard against a really good Rockhurst team," Herbert said after his Eagles dropped to 3-5 overall. "Their big kid in the middle (6-foot-8 Andrew Sprague, who scored six points and grabbed nine rebounds) was a handful and No. 12 (Brian Humphrey) got hot and he was hard to stop."

Humphrey finished with a game-high 19 points.

Owen Herbert, the coach's son, led the Eagles with 16 points and praised his team's approach.

"Even though we lost, I feel good about the way we played," Owen said. "They're one of the premier teams in the area, and we're young and working hard to be that good. We don't have anyone near as tall as their big guy, but we did a good job shutting him down offensively. But that opens scoring opportunities for other players and they took advantage of that."

Added senior Nick Hooper: "I like to play against the best teams because that's going to get us ready to play our biggest games in February and March. And like I've told you, it's a game, and I love playing basketball, being with the guys, having a good time. It's tough to lose, but I'm really glad we got to come up here and play two games against two very good teams."