Strong start propels Blue Springs past St. Michael for third place in Jewell Classic

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

The Blue Springs Wildcats turned in the most dominating seven minutes and 26 seconds of basketball this season Thursday.

They used an unstoppable 16-0 run against St. Michael the Archangel to win the Patterson Division third-place game 72-53.

If there was a loose ball, the Wildcats snagged it.

Rebounds? Ike Ezeogu took care of them en route to a 15-board performance in just over three quarters.

And scoring? Well, Ezeogu and Josh Allen finished with 17 points each, Kyle Bruce added 12 points and five assists, Mike Harrison had eight boards and nine points and Dalesean Staley finished with six boards and seven points.

All in all, a dominating performance for the 7-2 Wildcats.

"I'm as happy tonight as I was disappointed last night," Blue Springs coach Adam Jones said, referring to a 63-58 semifinal loss to Raytown Wednesday in which his team seemed to play out of control and selfishly.

"Tonight, it was a complete team effort – and we didn't see that last night. Like we were talking last night, I hate to lose, but we did learn some valuable lessons and I was so proud of the way the guys played tonight. You can't get a much better start against a quality team than the one we had tonight."

The Wildcats led 25-9 after one quarter and extended it to 42-25 by halftime. They had 14 offensive rebounds and 25 total boards while coach Mark Scanlon's Guardians had just 14 total rebounds.

"We weren't very good at the start of the game, and they were very good," Scanlon said after his team fell to 6-4. "But we played really well the rest of the way. I hope the guys learned that you have to play like that for four quarters instead of just three."

Bruce, a senior point guard, signaled a good start by hitting his first shot, a long-range 3-pointer.

"That felt good," Bruce said, "a lot better than last night. We knew Coach wasn't happy last night and we didn't play well and none of us were happy. But you saw a lot of smiles in the locker room today after this game."

Allen also connected on his first trey and, like Bruce, was pleased with the outcome.

"We needed a win like this after last night," Allen said, alluding to the Raytown loss. "The 16-0 start was great. We were getting all the rebounds, especially Ike – he's a monster! Kyle did a great job running our offense and getting everyone involved."

Ezeogu finished with 11 offensive rebounds and had the biggest smile coming out of the locker room.

"I know I got a lot of those offensive rebounds off my missed shots, but that's how I pad the stats," he said, laughing. "Seriously, we had to come out and play like this tonight. We were not happy after the loss to Raytown, and it was time to come out and play the type of ball that has helped us be so successful this season.

"This is a good win to take into the new year."

Jayden Renfrow finished with a game-high 20 points to lead St. Michael. Camory Hall added 11 and Deuce Roberts had 10.