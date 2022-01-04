Blue Springs South gets 'everyone involved' in rout of Chrisman

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Blue Springs South guard Jaidynn Mason is much happier dishing the ball off to her teammates.

And Monday’s game against a young William Chrisman team allowed her to do just that.

Mason and the Jaguars put on a clinic in how to get everyone involved as they claimed a 57-18 non-conference win at Chrisman.

Mason scored 15 points but enjoyed making passes to her backcourt mates Saneea Bevley (18 points) and Tiyani Rollins (7) or center Kendall Puryear (6).

"Jaidynn is just incredible and … she would rather get everyone involved and see them score than score herself," Blue Springs South coach Kory Lower said after his team improved to 6-2. "She is one of those players who make everyone else on the floor that much better."

And she and her teammates did most of their damage in just over a half as Lower emptied his bench in the third quarter.

"You don't ever want to go out and embarrass another team," Mason said, "so we just tried to get everyone involved while we were in there. And it was fun watching our younger players come off the bench and play in the second half."

With Bevley connecting for three 3-pointers in the first quarter, the Jaguars ran off to a 19-6 lead.

Mason added six points in the second quarter, along with a handful of assists, while the Bears offense stalled. South led 34-9 at halftime and scored the first 13 points of the third quarter to take a 47-9 lead. The fourth quarter started with the mercy rule clock running.

The Bears were without the one returning starter from last year's 23-7 Class 5 state final four team, Mele Taula, who is nursing a nagging injury.

"First off, all I want to say how proud I was of our girls. They were working as hard at the end of the game as they were the beginning," first-year Chrisman coach Eric Schroer said after his team fell to 2-7. "They gave it everything they had. South is just an outstanding team."

When asked about Taula, he said, "She has been nursing a lower body injury and we think it's best she take some more time off and get healthy. But we miss her."

Monica Tharp sank three 3-point baskets for the Bears, before injuring her ankle in the second half. She did not return to the game.