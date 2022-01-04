Blue Springs trio of athletes relishes senior basketball, football seasons together

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Seniors Ike Ezeogu, Mike Harrison and Kyle Bruce have been friends since they were in elementary school.

They have also been football and basketball teammates since they played in Blue Springs youth leagues.

Now, they are starring for the 7-2 Blue Springs High School basketball team that is off to a strong start, capturing third place in the Patterson Division of the William Jewell Holiday Classic last week.

They see this final season as their swan song, a campaign that will wipe out the disappointment of a two-win football season in which each starred individually but did not enjoy the team success they are accustomed to.

"We just held a very good high school basketball team to 39 points, and it's because of work ethic of all our guys, but working hard and getting after it is just in the DNA of those three guys, and it's fun to watch," Blue Springs coach Adam Jones said following a first-round win over Kearney.

"And I'm really pleased that we're having such a great season. They are athletes. During football, they are great football players who play basketball.

"During basketball, I like to say they are great basketball players who play football. It's just so special that they are seniors, that they have been playing so well, and this is their last year. They will leave a legacy that will be around Blue Springs for a long time."

Ezeogu, one of the premier defensive players in Eastern Jackson County, has signed with Iowa State to play football, yet his drive and determination on the court is unmatched.

"That's just Ike," Jones said after his forward spent much of the tournament battling for rebounds in the paint and diving for every loose ball in his area code. "He's a man out there. I’m just so proud of him and, really, everyone on our team."

Harrison, who played cornerback for the football team, loves to talk about his longtime friends and teammates.

"Big Ike, I love playing with Big Ike because he is as competitive as he is big — he hates losing more than he loves to win,” Harrison said. “And Kyle is the man on offense. He's a point guard who wants to get the ball to his teammates so they can score. They're both really competitive."

And how does Bruce, who led the football team in rushing this past season with 935 yards, feel about the big men he loves to feed under the basket?

"Ike is as athletic as anyone I've ever played with," said Bruce, sporting his ever-present smile. "Did you see Ike get a rebound and bring the ball up the court tonight? He could play every position and play it well. And Mike is just a pure athlete. With him and Ike out on the court, it's tough to take a shot, or stop one of their shots. And we have guys like Dalesean (Staley, who has signed to play football at Northern Iowa) and the other guys who are great, too."

So, how does the "big man" feel about his buddies?

"Kyle keeps us going and keeps us cool," said Ezeogu, who is 6-foot-5, 225 pounds and the personification of intimidation. "He keeps us going and does a great job running our offense.

"Mike is like me, we've played together for so long he knows what I'm thinking, and I know what he's thinking. We all kind of see this basketball season as like a revenge tour, because we're trying to take care of business against the teams that beat us in football.

"I can honestly say I don't like losing. I hate losing, so I'm having so much fun this season, I don't want it to end. It's the last time we will all play together, and I hope it lasts a long time."