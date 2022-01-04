Prep basketball roundup: Blue Springs hands Park Hill its first loss

The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs girls basketball team took advantage of a shorthanded Park Hill team to claim a Suburban Big Eight Conference victory Monday.

Symiah Bradley scored 15 points to lead the host Wildcats to a 49-33 victory over the Trojans.

Park Hill, which was previously unbeaten, was missing their two top scorers due to injury, Blue Springs coach Mark Spigarelli said.

Jayla Cornelius added 12 points and Nikole Schnell contributed nine as the Wildcats snapped a two-game skid to improve to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the conference.

LIBERTY 48, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 45: Emani Bennett drained six 3-point shots but it wasn’t enough for visiting Lee’s Summit North to get past Liberty in a Suburban Big Eight contest Monday.

Liberty outscored the Broncos 12-9 in the third quarter to erase North’s 29-28 halftime lead and go ahead 40-38. The host Blue Jays held on in the fourth quarter to halt North's four-game winning streak.

Bennett finished with 25 points. Twin sister Elauni Bennett added 12 and Meleah Grayson chipped in six for the Broncos (5-2, 1-1 Big Eight).