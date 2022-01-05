Prep basketball roundup: 'Different guys' help Blue Springs rout Ray-Pec

The Examiner staff

It wasn’t the usual suspects helping the Blue Springs boys basketball team win Tuesday night.

Mike Harrison poured in a career-high 27 points to help the Wildcats rout host Raymore-Peculiar 68-48 in a Suburban Big Eight Conference matchup.

“We had some different guys step up tonight and come up huge for our team win,” Blue Springs coach Adam Jones said after his team improved to 7-2 overall and 3-0 in the conference. “Calvin Griffin came off the bench and played a great game, giving us a spark defensively. And Dalesean Staley was also all over the place tonight on defense, forcing turnovers and sparking our transition game."

Blue Springs, with Kyle Bruce sinking a pair of 3-pointers for all six of his points, took a 15-14 lead after one quarter.

The Wildcats broke it open with an 18-5 advantage in the second. Harrison sank three 3-pointers and had 12 of his game-high total in the period to give Blue Springs a 33-19 halftime lead.

Ike Ezeogu added 15 points and Josh Allen had eight for the Wildcats, who have won six of their last seven.

GRAIN VALLEY 64, BELTON 45: Grain Valley broke open a tight game in the fourth quarter to claim a Suburban Middle Six home win over Belton Tuesday.

Grain Valley, which sank nine 3-pointers and was 19 of 21 from the free throw line, trailed 39-38 entering the final quarter but outscored the Pirates 26-6 down the stretch to improve to 4-5 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

“Our kids were incredibly tough tonight,” Eagles coach Andy Herbert said. “Defensive rebounding was a big key for us, and we did a great job of keeping them off the glass. We were able to make some shots from the perimeter early in the game, which opened up the lane late. Was really proud of how our kids kept their composure for 32 minutes.”

Grain Valley trailed 16-9 after the first quarter but cut the deficit to 30-29 by halftime.

Avery Garmon led the way, sinking four 3-pointers and going 5 of 6 at the line to score a game-high 23 points. Owen Herbert added nine points, all on three 3-pointers, Alex Snyder had eight and Keagan Hart and Nick Hooper each chipped in with seven.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 61, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 54: Blue Springs South had had four players with nine points or more but host Lee’s Summit West held on for a Suburban Big Eight victory Tuesday.

Gedi Mohamed led the Jaguars (0-10, 0-2) with 14 points and seven rebounds. Michael Brooks added 13 points, D’Avion Stokes had 11 points, five rebounds and three assists and Riley Dowler contributed nine points and nine rebounds, including eight on the offensive end.

Chaz Watson had 20 points, nine rebounds and three steals to lead the Titans (1-1 Big Eight).

OAK PARK 67, FORT OSAGE 40: Fort Osage’s strong start was undone by Oak Park’s 10-0 run in the third quarter of a non-conference road matchup Tuesday.

"We played much better in the first half than we have in the last three games, saw some good things from multiple people,” Fort Osage coach Josh Wilson said. “But we had a terrible stretch at the end of the third quarter where they went on a 10-0 run with some bad turnovers and missed shots. We have to continue to work on the little things to get better."

Fort Osage (2-8) had pulled within seven points in the third before Oak Park (8-1) pulled away with the 10-0 run and a 16-6 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Arthur Wyatt and Brayden Nelson each scored 10 points to lead Fort Osage. Wyatt added five rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.

NORTH KANSAS CITY 66, TRUMAN 37: North Kansas City outscored Truman 40-17 in the second and third quarters to pull away for a non-conference win Tuesday.

Truman (4-7) trailed just 10-8 after the first quarter but the Hornets led 30-15 by halftime.

Griffen Hernandez scored 12 points and Dallas Winda added 11 for the Patriots.

LIBERTY 67, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 43: Another big game from BJ Stewart wasn’t enough as Lee’s Summit North suffered a Suburban Big Eight loss to host Liberty Tuesday.

Stewart led all scorers with 28 points, shooting 6 of 8 from 3-point range. He also grabbed 10 rebounds to record his seventh double-double of the season.

The Broncos (3-6, 0-3 Big Eight) led 2-0 off a steal and dunk by Michael Livingston, but that was the only basket of the first quarter as they fell behind 13-2. Liberty (10-0, 2-0), ranked No. 1 in the Class 6 state coaches poll, extended the lead to 30-17 by halftime.