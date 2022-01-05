Van Horn's Korey Messick cleans up after Oak Grove twice

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Few people inside Van Horn High School saw Korey Messick's classiest performance Tuesday night.

The Falcons claimed a 73-43 non-conference home victory over Oak Grove, in which Messick played less than a half and scored a game-high 23 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and combined with Brycen Dean to allow just 10 Panther points in the paint.

But after the stands had cleared and the only people remaining were the high school janitorial crew, Messick helped them clean the gym and place the bench chairs on a stand to cart them out of the gym.

"That's Korey," associate principal Randy Oliver said, "and I bet no one asked him to do it."

Nope.

He just walked over and began helping.

Oh, he and teammates Nate Greer and Miguel Ortega were also honored before the game for having a 4.0 grade point averages during the fall semester.

"What can I say?" coach Max Sollars said after his Falcons (3-7) won its second straight. "The kids at Van Horn, the kids on this team, are special. You saw what we did tonight. We have three 4.0 guys out there – and all our guys have a high basketball IQ.

"I love this group, and we're just about where we were last year (when the Falcons made a second-half run to finish third in the Class 5 state final four). I think 2022 could be another special year."

Tuesday night was certainly special as Messick has six boards and 15 points in the first quarter as the Falcons ran off to a 23-11 lead.

Dean then got in on the fun and scored seven of his 19 points in the second quarter as Van Horn went into halftime with a 45-26 lead.

Senior point guard Jeremy Paige added a rare double-double – 14 points and 10 steals. Greer – who attended Van Horn as a freshmen, then attended Kansas City Central when his family moved, and returned to Van Horn this year – did all the little things that help a team win.

"Korey was Korey," Sollars said. "We went into the game with a game plan to get him the ball. Jeremy was great offensively and defensively, Brycen had a big game and Nate is like having a coach out on the floor. He's so smart, just like Jeremy, and they complement each other so well.

"We're all hoping this is the game that gets us going. It was nice to have a feel-good locker room at the half."

Paige, Messick and Dean were starters on last year's final four team.

"We're on the verge of becoming a very dangerous team," Paige said, "just like last year. Nate's doing a great job and we're so happy he's back on the team. Early on, we had some tough losses and just weren't playing very well. Tonight, we played like a team and had a great victory."

Hunter Jones led Oak Grove with 12 points, Aiden Squires added 11 and Connor Hernandez had nine.