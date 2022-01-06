Big 'Whoop': Jenkins' no-look pass helps Blue Springs stave off Lee's Summit West

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Kayleigh Jenkins not only played a key role in Blue Springs' 57-51 win over visiting Lee's Summit West Wednesday, she created a pass that will forever be known as "The Whoop."

Lee’s Summit West had cut the Wildcats’ lead to 47-38 with 2:46 left in the fourth quarter when Jenkins came up with a steal at midcourt. As she drove to the basket, she came up with a creative pass to teammate Nikole Schnell, who hit a layup to bring the lead back to double digits. It was a no-look, over-the-head pass that hit Schnell in stride.

"I call that pass ‘The Whoop,’" Jenkins said, laughing as she made the comment. "In fact, I actually said 'Whoop' when I passed the ball to Nikole. I just saw her out of the corner of my eye and made that pass kind of over my head, and it was perfect. It was pretty cool to have a pass like that."

But not as cool as scoring a team-high 18 points, along with a handful of assists and steals.

"We're a work in progress, and every time we play we're getting better," added Jenkins, a three-sport athlete who also stars for the volleyball and track and field teams. "We started out so well tonight, then, well, we just didn't play very well until the last few minutes of the fourth quarter.

"But Coach (Mark) Spigarelli is the type of coach who gets the most out of his players, and when we do what he tells us, we're a very good team."

Spigarelli, whose Wildcats improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Suburban Big Eight Conference, said he was pleased with parts of the win.

"The first 12 minutes might have been the best 12 minutes of basketball we've played this year," Spigarelli said. "Then we didn't play very well the next 20. But we played so well the first 12 minutes, it carried us the rest of the game and we managed to win.

"We're young, and we're still learning how to play together, but I saw some things tonight that really impressed me."

One was Jenkins.

"She's a special athlete," Spigarelli said. "To think she plays volleyball during the volleyball season, then plays basketball and then runs track and when you watch her, you'd think that sport was the only one she competes in year-round. She had a nice game tonight."

The Wildcats led 20-10 after one quarter and extended the advantage to 32-17 by halftime.

"That's been our story all season," West coach Jared Broughton said after his Titans fell to 3-5 and 1-3. "We don't get off to a good start. But we play so hard, and our girls never give up. Tasia (Johnson) and Bailey (Burns) really played well in the fourth quarter."

Johnson finished with a game-high 19 points and Burns added 18. They combined for 20 points in the fourth quarter – Johnson with 11 and Burns with 9 – which was more points than the Titans scored in the first half.

Jayla Cornelius added 14 points for Blue Springs, while Symiah Bradley added 11 and Schnell finished with 10.