Prep basketball roundup: Late mistakes cost Blue Springs in overtime loss

The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs boys basketball team was close to its third straight win Wednesday.

But key mistakes down the stretch in overtime allowed host Park Hill South to claim a 47-45 non-conference victory in a defensive battle.

Tied at 45 with about eight seconds left in overtime, the Wildcats turned the ball over and then fouled Park Hill South’s Messias Dockery with 4.7 seconds remaining.

Dockery made both free throws to put the Panthers ahead 47-45.

"We called a timeout to run a play and then just did not execute what we discussed in the timeout,” Blue Springs coach Adam Jones said. “Park Hill South is a really good team and we simply let this one get away from us.”

Ike Ezeogu scored 13 of his game-high 21 points in the first half to keep Blue Springs within 23-19 at halftime.

Josh Allen scored all five of his points to help fuel a 13-6 run in the third quarter to take a 32-29 lead into the fourth. Park Hill South, though, outscored the Wildcats 12-9 in the fourth to send it to overtime.

Mike Harrison added 10 points for Blue Springs (7-3). Miles Fant scored 16 points and Cahmai Crosby added 12 to power Park Hill South (6-3), which has won three straight.

LEE’S SUMMIT 74, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 40: Luke McDonald led a balanced attack with 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals as Lee’s Summit send crosstown rival Lee’s Summit North to its fifth straight loss.

Lee’s Summit North dropped to 3-7 overall with the non-conference loss.