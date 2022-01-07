Slaughter's key shot, 1,500th career point, helps Grain Valley to key conference win over Raytown

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

With the visiting Raytown Blue Jays making a late run at coach Randy Draper's Grain Valley girls basketball team, the Eagles needed a big play from their big playmaker.

And they got it.

The Blue Jays had cut into a double-digit deficit as Summer Yancy scored 11 of her team-high 27 points in the final quarter, and the Eagles looked to their all-state guard Grace Slaughter to stop the bleeding.

She got the ball at mid-court with just more than four minutes to play, dribbled to within five feet of the 3-point line, and let go a rainbow that touched nothing but net. It was just three of the 38 points she scored on a night in which she also picked up her 1,500th career point.

"I wasn't even thinking on that shot," Slaughter said. "I just knew it was the right time to take that shot."

Slaughter's trey helped the Eagles pad their lead to 11 points as Grain Valley claimed a key 67-56 Suburban Middle Six Conference win over the Blue Jays.

As if to add an exclamation point to that big 3-pointer, Slaughter then found teammate Cameryn Bown alone in the corner, made a pinpoint pass, and Bown drained another 3-pointer.

"That ended it!" Draper said after his team improved to 8-2 overall and 3-0 in the conference.

"We needed the big play, and we got it from the person you expect to make the big plays," he added of Slaughter, who has verbally committed to Missouri. "But I know Grace will be the first to tell you that this was a complete-team win. Grace made the basket we needed and then found Bown, who made another big basket.

"Bown got some big baskets, Elly Clyman is playing out of her mind – getting rebounds and blocking out under the basket, (McKenah) Sears gets every loose all and had some huge rebounds and (Annabelle) Totta played well on each end of the court. The girls know their roles, and are comfortable with their roles, and that's why we are a very good team right now."

Clyman and Sears said they are comfortable with the duties they are assigned.

"Coach Draper specifies our roles, and we agree with him, we do what we can do and we try to do it to the best of our abilities," Sears said. "Tonight, everyone who played made a big impact in this win. And when you have a teammate like Grace, who can score 38 points, it makes it easier for us to do what we need to do to win because we know we can count on her."

More:Eagles' Slaughter gets 1,000th point; Bears get win

Added Clyman, who had 10 points and 10 rebounds, "None of us even knew Grace was close to 1,500 points. We didn't even know she scored her 1,500th point until after the game – and that's what makes Grace so special. All she cares about is winning. We love her. We know our roles, and we're getting better and better at them, and we know Grace is going to do everything she can to make us a better team. When she scores 38 points, it makes it a lot easier for us to do our job because we know she's going to do hers."

Slaughter was not even aware of her 1,500th career point, which came at 3:27 of the third quarter when she stole an inbounds pass and hit a layup for her 19th point of the game.

"I didn't know," Slaughter, who helped the U-16 U.S. team to a gold medal in the FIBA Americas Championship last summer, said as she met with members of her family and friends from the Raytown team. "I don't pay a lot of attention to all that. I wouldn't have a point if it wasn't for our coaches and my teammates.

"And my family – gosh, my mom and dad (Becky and Brian) rebound for me when I'm practicing away from school. It doesn't matter if it's 5 a.m. or 10 p.m., they are always there for me. I have a great family, a great team with great coaches and the support we get from everyone at the school is amazing.

More:Grain Valley's Grace Slaughter returns home with gold

"This was just a huge team win, and I'm so happy we played as well as we did tonight."

So was Draper, as he knew the type of athleticism the Blue Jays brought to Grain Valley – and his team had not played in two weeks.

"This one was a concern," the veteran coach said, "but the girls have been working hard in practice and they came ready to play. I am just so proud of them. We played seven kids tonight and they all contributed and played a great game."