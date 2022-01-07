Prep basketball roundup: Taliyah Scott's career-best 36 points spark Truman to big win

The Examiner staff

Taliyah Scott and the Truman girls basketball team probably couldn’t get off to a hotter start than Thursday night’s game at Belton.

Scott poured in 18 points in the first quarter alone on her way to a career-high 36 in a 69-26 drubbing of the host Pirates in a Suburban Middle Six Conference matchup.

Fueled by Scott, the Patriots raced to a 24-2 lead after the first quarter and led 43-12 at halftime.

Scott finished with four 3-pointers, while sister Layla Scott added 12 points and Aa’Mya Stacker contributed 11 for Truman, which improved to 7-3 overall and 1-1 in the conference with its third straight win.

ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 66, FORT OSAGE 31: A shorthanded Fort Osage team couldn’t recover from a slow start in a non-conference home loss to St. Joseph Central Thursday.

The Indians fell behind 18-6 after the first quarter and trailed 35-15 at halftime.

Fort Osage coach Lindsay Thompson said Alannah Hair, who finished with six points, was a bright spot.

“Really impressed with Alannah Hair tonight,” Thompson said. “Both varsity point guards were out tonight and Alannah stepped up and contributed excellent minutes.”

Macie Smith led the Indians (2-8) with 10 points and Lupe Yamauchi also added six.

Ella Moody fired in 21 points to power Central (7-3).