Chrisman's Herl brothers reunite at Kaminsky Classic

Derek Shore

Joplin Globe

There's no sugar coating the legacy that the Herl name has left on William Chrisman High School.

It's only fitting that Dawson Herl's younger brother, Dayne, has picked up the torch.

On Thursday afternoon, Dawson was sitting courtside as his younger brother led William Chrisman to a 60-42 victory over Carl Junction in the opening round of the Kaminsky Classic at Joplin High School.

Of course, Dawson Herl made a name for himself this past fall in Joplin. The redshirt freshman was the starting quarterback on the gridiron for Missouri Southern.

"I have played in front of Dawson my whole life," Dayne said. "I have played against him. He comes to a lot of my games this year, especially with breaks. It's nothing different. I love having support. He is fun. All of the guys love him.

"Not only has he made a name for himself in Joplin, but he kind of made a name for us. For him to be a starting quarterback as a freshman, you don't see that a lot, especially in Division II football. It's cool that he can do that. I hope to follow in his footsteps."

And Dayne showed why he's been heavily recruited for football and basketball. The shifty 6-foot-5 senior guard, who plays quarterback like his brother, stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, five assists, five steals and two rebounds to pace William Chrisman.

The Bears (8-2) led from start to finish and pulled away with a 21-4 third-quarter run.

Herl finished with five of his 12 points in that frame, including a pair of layups, to give William Chrisman a 43-24 lead with 3:39 to play in the third quarter.

The Bears never looked back. In 20 minutes, Herl shot 5 of 8 from the field and went 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

"Dayne can play basketball or football at the next level," William Chrisman coach Jake Kates said. "We have been in contact with both programs down here. He is just so versatile. He can guard every position and can play offensively wherever we need him to. He shoots the 3. He gets to the rim. He is just a guy that allows us to do a lot of things within our personnel."

Right now, Herl has several college football scholarships on the table. That includes an offer to play football at Missouri Southern.

"I just love the MSSU program," Dayne said. "I love what they are doing with the players. Great guys. I have been down here a lot. I have gone to a lot of the games. Overall, it's a nice town. Very kind. The players at Missouri Southern are super nice and always looking out for each other. It's really a family."

As for the game, Jessie Minter added 10 points for Chrisman while Sir'Rahn Felix chipped in eight. The Bears will play Webb City at 9 p.m. Friday in the tourney semifinals.

Carl Junction (3-9), which will face Poplar Bluff at 6 p.m. in the consolation bracket, featured two players that scored 10 or more points. Kyler Perry and Josh Cory had 13 points apiece to lead the way for the Bulldogs.

"We started off all right," Carl Junction coach Justin Pock said. "We went toe-to-toe with them. They are a good team. We just had too many mistakes on our end. They took advantage of those. We just have to clean up some things. The best thing is we play tomorrow, so we'll wake up tomorrow and move on to the next game."

Asked what it would be like to compete against his brother as a quarterback at MSSU, Dayne did not hold back.

"It would be something different because we have been competing our whole lives," Dayne said. "That is always the big thing every coach has said about us and our competitiveness, so putting two people that love competing, especially family, would probably lead to some fights."