Ike Ezeogu surpasses 1,000-point milestone, sparks Blue Springs past Titans

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

Blue Springs senior forward Ike Ezeogu put on a show against Lee’s Summit West Friday.

He had enough jaw-dropping plays to create a highlight reel. However, his biggest highlight wasn’t flashy.

Fellow senior Kyle Bruce zipped a pass to Ezeogu, who was on the low block. He made a basic layup and was fouled for a three-point play opportunity. The senior looked confused as his teammates shouted and started celebrating, ending with senior Mike Harrison playfully shoving Ezeogu to the ground.

It was then announced that Ezeogu had reached the 1,000-point milestone for his career. He finished with a game-high 22 points in a 51-35 home victory over the Titans in Suburban Big Eight Conference action.

Ezeogu admitted that he had no idea that he was close to the milestone.

“I didn’t even know I was that close to 1,000 until my teammates came on the court,” Ezeogu said. “I was confused, Mike (Harrison) told me, ‘You have 1k.’ And I said, ‘What are you talking about?’”

Bruce said all the players on the team knew about the milestone before the game and purposely kept it a secret from the talented senior, who has signed to play football at Iowa State.

“I was just as excited as he was,” Bruce said. “We made sure he did not know at all. We knew he was going to get it this game. We tried to get him easy shots.”

Ezeogu said he was glad that his longtime teammate and friend was the one who got the assist on his milestone basket.

“I have been playing with these guys for a long time, but I have been playing with Kyle since we were kids,” Ezeogu said. “For him to make that pass is very special to me.”

Blue Springs has had several players in the past who had more than 1,000 points in their career, but Ezeogu was different than most in Adam Jones’ tenure, the head coach said.

“I shared with the guys that the guys who have scored 1,000 points here in my 23 years have all been 3-point dudes,” Jones said. “Most of his points are in the paint. And that just attributes to how hard he battles and what he gives us every day.”

That’s what the senior displayed Friday as he made some flashy plays in the paint. Early in the second period, he beat a West defender on a baseline drive and made a reverse up-and-under layup. He also shook a couple of defenders with a lightning-quick spin move on drives to the basket that resulted in two points each.

He also made a baseline fadeaway at the buzzer in the second quarter to put Blue Springs up 29-18 at halftime. He also made a pair of fast-break dunks, including a rim-rattling one-hander in the fourth.

“It’s really fun to watch and play with Ike,” Bruce said. “You can throw the ball off the backboard and he can still dunk it.”

While it was Ezeogu’s night, his teammates gave him plenty of help. Bruce added 12 points, all of which came on 3-pointers. He made a big trey at buzzer in the third period from the right corner after West went on a 9-0 run. That helped Blue Springs go into the fourth up 37-31.

Junior forward Josh Allen helped Bruce space the floor against the Titans’ 2-3 zone. He knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 13 points.

“Me and Josh are the best 3-point shooters,” Bruce said. “Josh has a really good uprise on his shot.”

Blue Springs went on a 9-2 run that was capped by Ezeogu’s 1,000th career point that helped put the Wildcats up 46-33. And while the senior forward was a force on offense, he led a strong defensive effort from the Wildcats.

His lateral quickness, along with the suffocating defense of Bruce, Allen, Mike Harrison and Calvin Griffin made it difficult for the Titans to drive to the basket.

“I thought we defended really well tonight,” Jones said. “We defended their curls and straight cuts really well.”