Prep basketball roundup: Chrisman rebounds to take third in Kaminsky Classic

The Examiner staff

The William Chrisman boys basketball team bounced back from a close semifinal loss Friday to take third place in the Kaminsky Classic.

Chrisman rallied from a 30-23 halftime deficit after the third quarter to claim a 58-49 victory over Francis Howell Saturday at Joplin High School.

Down 39-38 entering the fourth quarter, the Bears outscored the Vikings 20-10 to improve to 9-3 overall.

Dayne Herl amassed 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead Chrisman and was named to the all-tournament team.

Ralph Covington added 11 points and eight rebounds and Jessie Minter contributed 10 points and seven assists.

The Bears fell 57-55 to Webb City in Friday’s semifinals. Cohl Vaden hit a layup with 17 seconds left to put Webb City ahead 56-55 and Dante Washington added a free throw with nine seconds left to set the final score.

Minter’s shot at the buzzer fell short.

Trailing 37-34 entering the fourth quarter, Minter capped an 11-6 run with a putback to put the Bears ahead 45-43. Webb City countered with a 9-3 run for a 52-48 lead but Chrisman got a pair of free throws from Minter and a 3-pointer by Cam Dickerson to take a 53-52 lead.

Minter sank a jumper to give Chrisman its last lead at 55-54 with 40 seconds left.

Minter finished with 12 points and Dickerson had 10 to lead the Bears.

LIBERTY 88, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 47: Blue Springs South managed to stay within striking distance for a half but top-ranked Liberty pulled away in the second half to remain undefeated Friday.

South trailed just 21-14 after the first quarter and 38-28 at halftime. But the Blue Jays (11-0), ranked No. 1 in the Class 6 state coaches poll, scored 24 points in each of the final two quarters.

“Liberty is an elite team with several outstanding players, and we were unable to compete on their level for 32 minutes,” Jaguars coach Josh Smith said. “We’ve got a long way to go and a lot of work to do if we’re going to meet the standards this program prides itself on.”

Mike Brooks scored nine points, Gedi Mohamed added eight and D’Avion Stokes had seven to lead the Jaguars (0-11, 0-3 Suburban Big Eight).

Luke Stubbs scored 21 points and Bennett Stirtz had 14 to lead Liberty (3-0 Big Eight).

RAYTOWN 59, GRAIN VALLEY 25: Grain Valley couldn’t recover from a slow start in a Suburban Middle Six loss to Raytown Friday.

The visiting Eagles fell behind 20-6 after the first quarter. Raytown, ahead 30-16 at halftime, pulled away with a 14-2 run in the third quarter.

“Raytown is extremely talented and very well coached. They outplayed us tonight in every way,” Grain Valley coach Andy Herbert said. “We'll bounce back though, we've got tough kids.”

Avery Garmon scored nine points and Keagan Hart had five to lead Grain Valley (4-6, 2-1 Middle Six).

PARK HILL 75, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 42: BJ Stewart recorded his ninth double-double of the season but Lee’s Summit North couldn’t overcome host Park Hill’s press in a Suburban Big Eight loss Friday.

Stewart amassed 20 points and 13 rebounds but the Broncos fell behind 19-7 after the first quarter and 37-15 at halftime.

“Park Hill was too much for (us) to handle. Their relentless pressure and up-tempo offense overwhelmed (us),” Broncos coach Mike Hilbert said after his team dropped to 3-8 overall and 0-4 in the conference.