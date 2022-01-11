Blue Springs South starters respond to wake-up call to stay unbeaten in conference

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

Blue Springs South girls basketball coach Korey Lower wanted to send a message to his starters.

About a minute after senior Seneea Bevley hit a cutting layup to put her team up 37-28 Monday at home against Raymore-Peculiar Monday, the head coach decided to pull all five of his starters and bring in all reserves.

There was a reason for that, though. He was not happy with the way his team played up to that point.

Ray-Pec went on a 9-2 run with the South reserves playing before the starters came back in with a little more than a minute left as the Jaguars held on to a 39-37 edge.

“I felt like their effort wasn’t very good, especially on the defensive end,” Lower said. “They were reaching and not getting back in transition.

“Even talking to them, they said, ‘We’re not playing hard.’ So I am not sure why you think you deserve to play. If you are not going to play hard, why should you be on the floor? Someone else should get an opportunity.”

Message sent.

The Jaguars picked up their energy in the fourth quarter and outscored the Panthers 15-7 on the way to a 56-46 Suburban Big Eight Conference victory.

“We responded in spurts,” Lower said. “Honestly, I know that we won, but (the Panthers) were the better team tonight. We were very, very fortunate to get a win.”

After the big run by Ray-Pec, the starters were able to help the Jaguars (8-2, 4-0 Big Eight) take a 41-39 advantage into the fourth period after both teams traded baskets during the final minute of the period.

“He was frustrated because he knows we are better than that,” Bevley said of Lower’s decision to bench the starters. “Weren’t stopping the ball or boxing out or guarding our man, stuff like that.”

Ray-Pec junior Abigail Hellums hit a layup after a nice feed from Hayden Kurtz on the opening possession of the fourth to tie it for the first time since early in the first period.

That’s when the Jaguars turned it on.

Sophomore forward Kendall Puryear scored six of her 12 points in the final eight minutes to lead the fourth-quarter charge. She scored a basket inside to start a 15-5 run. She made another layup after muscling past a Ray-Pec defender and she also made a baby hook shot while being fouled.

“She’s been really good,” Lower said of Puryear, who is averaging eight points and 9.7 rebounds per game this season. “We are still figuring stuff out with her like what she’s able to do. The guards probably need to throw her the ball more because of what she’s capable of doing.”

Twelve of South’s 15 points in the period were scored in the paint. The other three came via free throws. Bevley sealed the win with a three-point play on a coast-to-coast layup to put the Jaguars up 54-43 late.

Bevley made all four of her 3-point attempts and scored 14 of her game-high 19 points in the first period to help the Jaguars take a 23-11 lead into the second. Senior Jaidynn Mason also hit two 3-pointers of her own in the quarter.

The Jaguars kept the Panthers at arm’s length for the most part in the second and led by double digits until Kurtz hit a 3-pointer late to make it 31-22 going into halftime.

After a sluggish start to the third quarter, Lower sent his message and it was received.

“Coach told us to dig deep and we went out and executed,” Puryear said. “We had to step it up.”

Mason finished with 10 points for South.