Prep basketball roundup: Chrisman falls in first round of Oak Park Invitational

The Examiner staff

The William Chrisman girls basketball team will play in the consolation bracket after a loss to the host team in the Oak Park Lady Oakies Invitational Monday.

The Bears fell behind 17-9 at halftime and couldn’t recover in a 51-35 first-round loss to Oak Park.

Millie McGhee scored 12 points, Lilly Miller added eight and Olivia McGhee chipped in seven to lead Chrisman (2-8), which has dropped four straight.

The Bears face Ruskin, a 49-35 loser to Blue Springs, at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a consolation semifinal.

OAK GROVE 45, SWEET SPRINGS 27: Oak Grove held host Sweet Springs to just one point in the third quarter to break open a tight game in a non-conference victory Monday.

Leading 16-14 at halftime, the Panthers outscored the host Greyhounds 15-1 in the third quarter to expand their lead to 31-15.

Mackenzie Mann tallied 15 points and eight rebounds, Makenna Gray added eights points and 11 rebounds and Sadie Rissler had seven points to lead Oak Grove (4-7), which snapped a five-game losing streak.

Boys

SWEET SPRINGS 61, OAK GROVE 48: Oak Grove couldn’t hold on to a two-point halftime lead and fell to visiting Sweet Springs in a non-conference game Monday.

Sweet Springs outscored the host Panthers 19-12 in the third quarter to erase Oak Grove’s 26-24 halftime lead and take a 43-38 lead into the final period.

"Offensively we played as well as we have all year; collectively we just struggled knocking down shots consistently,” Oak Grove coach Dustin Fox said. “Defensively we had to make adjustments throughout the game due to some of the things Sweet Springs was doing and they were able to gain separation at the end of the third quarter that we weren't able to overcome."

Hunter Jones scored 17 points, Landon Chance totaled 13 points, 12 rebounds and four assists and Jamison Kirk had seven points and five assists to pace Oak Grove (2-9).