Truman struggles to score again in loss to Staley

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

While the Truman girls couldn't solve their recent scoring woes, Staley point guard Lizzie Boehm couldn't miss.

As a result, the visiting Falcons claimed a 46-37 non-conference win over the host Patriots Monday night.

Boehm ended the third quarter with a near half-court 3-pointer, and then scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter to help Staley pull away from the Patriots, who trailed just 29-26 after the third period.

"Lizzie is a great player, and she's coming off an ankle injury, so we weren't sure what to expect tonight," Truman coach Jimmy Page said after his team fell to 7-4. "We've struggled lately. You saw it tonight – there were times we couldn't throw ball into the ocean and hit water. But I was thrilled with our defense.

"We held them to five points in the third quarter – and three of those points came on Lizzie's 3-pointer at the buzzer – but we only scored four points. With the teams we play, you're not going to win many games scoring 37 points."

One bright spot for the Patriots was the return of guard Urya Williams, who was not able to play the first part of the season because of personal issues.

"Urya's been practicing with us, and she came out tonight and we didn't know what to expect, and she played maybe the best defensive game she's ever had for us. She did a great job and it's great to have her back on the court," Page said.

Defense ruled through the first three quarters as Staley led 13-12 after one quarter and 24-22 at halftime. Boehm's long range 3-pointer made it 29-26 Staley going into the fourth quarter.

"This was a complete team win," said Boehm, who led all scorers with 20 points, "but I was feeling it tonight. I missed a couple games with an ankle injury, and this is my second game back and I really felt good out there."

When told she scored 11 points in row, she looked shocked.

"I did?" she asked. "I just wanted to help our team win. Truman was playing great defense and I was glad I was finally able to hit some baskets."

After a scoreless first period, Boehm hit two 3-pointers and free throw in the second, the buzzer beater in the third, two 3-pointers, a steal and a layup and two more free throws to account for her 20 points.

"She had a good game," Williams said of Boehm. "It was close till she started hitting all those threes. But we just couldn't get our offense going. Tonight, I just wanted to concentrate on defense, and I was happy with the way I played. I know my (offensive) game will come back and I'll hopefully be able to help our team that way."

Taliyah Scott led the Patriots with 12 points. Aa'Mya Stacker added nine and Cece Mora had eight. Elanna Aaron added 12 points for Staley.