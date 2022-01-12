Prep basketball roundup: Ezeogu helps Blue Springs overcome slow start

The Examiner staff

Strong defense allowed the Blue Springs boys basketball team to overcome a slow start Tuesday night.

Ike Ezeogu poured in nearly half of the Wildcats’ points, tallying 25 in a 52-34 victory over Lincoln Prep in the first round of the Kearney Bulldog Classic.

“We played a nice game tonight,” Blue Springs coach Adam Jones said. “We struggled to stretch our lead in the first half due to turnovers and poor shooting. But in the second half we shared the ball well, and were able to get to the rim with higher percentage shots.”

The Wildcats advance to face Platte County in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Leading 9-7 after one quarter, Blue Springs outscored the Blue Tigers 12-5 in the second for a 21-12 halftime lead. The Wildcats extended the lead to 39-24 entering the final quarter.

Mike Harrison added 13 points for the Wildcats (9-3).

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 63, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 46: Winless Blue Springs South couldn’t hold on to a halftime lead in a Suburban Big Eight loss to visiting Ray-Pec Tuesday.

The Jaguars outscored the Panthers 12-8 in the second quarter to break a 15-15 deadlock and take a 27-23 halftime advantage.

But Ray-Pec, with Myles Sutton scoring 20 of his game-high 23 points, outscored South 40-19 in the second half.

“Give Coach Jermain and his kids all the credit – they executed extremely well,” Blue Springs South coach Josh Smith said. “Our energy, urgency level, attention to detail, etc. were inconsistent – and that’s been an issue for us all season, and we got what we deserved. I’ve gotta coach better and we’ve gotta play better – and we’ve gotta do it consistently for 32-plus minutes if we want to earn a different result.”

Riley Dowler and Mike Brooks each scored 12 points to lead South (0-12, 0-4 Big Eight). Ashton Jermain added 20 points for Ray-Pec (7-5, 3-1).

RAYTOWN 64, FORT OSAGE 41: Fort Osage stumbled in the second quarter and was unable to recover in a Suburban Middle Six Conference loss to host Raytown Tuesday.

The Indians trailed just 14-11 after one quarter, but the Blue Jays used a 20-5 run in the second period to take command.

“We played better in stretches than we have,” Fort Osage coach Josh Wilson said. “The second quarter killed us with missed open shots and turnovers. Kids continued to battle and were diving after loose balls, sprinting to make a layup contested, and diving out of bounds late into the fourth quarter. That is the effort and those are the possessions that we can watch on film and use to continue the process."

Greg Menne scored 10 points, Chase Stumfoll had seven and Arthur Wyatt added four points, six rebounds, four blocks and two steals to lead Fort Osage (2-9, 0-1 Middle Six.

Jason Parson led Raytown (8-5, 2-0) with 17 points.

PARK HILL SOUTH 71, TRUMAN 53: Park Hill South used a 21-9 advantage in the second quarter to break a 16-16 tie on the way to a non-conference win over host Truman Tuesday.

The Panthers, leading 37-25 at halftime, then pulled away by outscoring the Patriots 19-11 in the third.

Charles Daniels scored 13 points to lead the Patriots (3-6), who have lost four straight. James Minks added 10 points, all in the first quarter, Maddux Bristow also had 10 points and Dallas Winda chipped in eight.

J.D. Roberts scored 17 points to lead Park Hill South.

Girls

BLUE SPRINGS 49, OAK PARK 26: Blue Springs pulled away in the second half to advance to the championship game of Oak Park’s Lady Oakies Invitational by beating the host team.

Leading 16-9 at halftime, the Wildcats (7-3) used a 17-11 advantage in the third quarter to take a 33-20 lead into the final period.

Jayla Cornelius led Blue Springs’ balanced attack with 14 points. Symiah Bradley and Nikole Schnell added 13 points apiece.

Schnell scored 16 points to lead the Wildcats to a 49-35 win over Ruskin in the first round Monday.

Blue Springs meets Smithville (6-4) in the championship game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 69, RUSKIN 55: Mele Taula was perfect from the free throw line on the way to a career-high 27 points in a win over Ruskin in a consolation semifinal in the Oak Park Lady Oakies Invitational Tuesday.

Chrisman (3-8) grabbed a 29-17 lead at halftime and poured it on offensively in the second half, scoring more points in the half than they had scored in a game all season.

Taula finished 13 of 13 from the line. Millie McGhee added 13 points and Lilly Miller had 12 for the Bears, who face Liberty North at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the fifth-place game.