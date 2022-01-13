Grain Valley makes quick work of SCA in tourney semifinal

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

It didn't take long to figure out which team was going to win the first semifinal game of the 35th annual Pleasant Hill High School Chicks Invitational.

Two-time Examiner Player of the Year Grace Slaughter hit six of her first seven attempts from the field, finished with 14 first-quarter points and led Grain Valley to a 76-19 mercy-rule win over Summit Christian Academy.

Slaughter, who is averaging nearly 32 points a game, played less than a half against the SCA Eagles, finished with 32 points as coach Randy Draper emptied his bench in the second half. He played 10 players and all 10 scored at least one basket.

"That's a good thing – a very good thing," Draper said after his team improved to 10-2. "Those girls (on the bench) work just as hard at practice as our starting players and it's great to get them time on the floor.

"And who knows, we may need them down the road and because of our success this season, they've had quite a bit of playing time."

Slaughter had 25 points in the first half and played two minutes in the second half to reach her 32-point average. She and the rest of the starters then cheered on the reserves the rest of the night.

"It's a very fine line in a game like this," said Draper, whose team won its second straight mercy rule contest at the tournament. "You never want to embarrass an opponent, but you have to give your starters some game time, because they deserve it, too. I thought that was one of the best halves of basketball we've played this season."

So did Slaughter.

"We won by a lot tonight, but we also got in some serious work on the things that make us such a good team – boxing out, working on a new offense, playing as a team," said Slaughter, a junior who has already passed the 1,500-point career mark and was named to the watch list this week for the DiRenna Award, given to the top high school basketball player in the metro a.

"This is a great experience for our younger girls and the girls on the bench. We had so much fun cheering for them, and they had a great night in the second half."

Grain Valley will play Grandview, a 66-45 winner over Pleasant Hill, in the tournament championship at 7 p.m. Friday.

"You know what Drape says,'" Slaughter said, grinning, "it's always a good thing when you make it to the 'ship, and that's where we're playing Friday."

McKenah Sears finished with nine points and Annabelle Totta had nine steals, including six in the first quarter.

"Annabelle has improved so much this season," Slaughter said. "We're all so proud of her, and we're proud of everyone on the team."

Angelina Huckabee led the Summit Christian with six points.