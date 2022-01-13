Prep basketball roundup: Truman shuts out Lawrence Free State in first half on way to rout

The Examiner staff

The Truman girls basketball team claimed one of the largest margins of victory in the program’s history Wednesday.

The Patriots shut out host Lawrence (Kan.) Free State 46-0 in the first half on the way to a 67-7 rout of the Thunderbirds.

Truman jumped to a 22-0 lead after one quarter and put it out of reach with a 24-0 second quarter.

Aa’Mya Stacker scored 18 points to help Truman improve to 8-4. Taliyah Scott added 13 points and Cece Mora and Layla Scott each contributed eight.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 71, LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 58: Twins Emani and Elauni Bennett combined for 47 points and 22 rebounds to lead Lee’s Summit North past crosstown rival Lee’s Summit West in a Suburban Big Eight battle Wednesday.

Emani had a double-double of 24 points and 14 rebounds, while Elauni scored 23 points and grabbed eight boards.

The Broncos (6-2, 2-1 Big Eight) outscored West 23-18 in the third quarter to break a 31-31 halftime deadlock. North pulled away with a 17-9 advantage in the final quarter.

Meleah Grayson also posted a double-double for North with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Boys

GRAIN VALLEY 66, MARSHALL 53: Avery Garmon led a balanced attack as Grain Valley advanced to the semifinals of the Pleasant Hill Invitational with a victory over Marshall Tuesday.

Garmon, who 14 points and four assists, was one of five Eagles in double figures.

Leading 15-13 after one quarter, the Eagles extended the lead to 31-23 by halftime.

Grain Valley (5-6) advances to Thursday’s 7 p.m. semifinal against Odessa (9-4).

Owen Herbert added 13 points, three assists and two steals, Rhylan Alcanter had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds, Keagan Hart added 11 points and Nick Hooper had 10 points and three assists for Grain Valley, which had 15 assists and only eight turnovers.