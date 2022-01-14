Blue Springs South dominates inside to top Lee's Summit North, stay unbeaten in conference

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

The last time Kory Lower was scouting Lee's Summit North, he was impressed with their inside play.

"They scored three threes and everything else was in the paint. I knew we had to do something about that if we wanted to get a win tonight," the Blue Springs South girls basketball head coach said after sophomore centers Kendall Puryear (17) and Alexis Alexander (6) combined for 23 points in the Jaguars’ 65-51 Suburban Big Eight Conference win Thursday at North.

"Not only did they do a great job offensively, but they held North to (seven) points inside. Kendall played one of her best games of the year, and because of the way she and Alexis were dominating in the paint, that opened up a lot of things from the perimeter for Jaidynn (Mason), Tiyani (Rollins) and Saneea (Bevley)."

Mason, a senior point guard, finished with 24 points while Rollins added 10 and Bevley had eight.

"We have so much confidence in Kendall and Alexis," Mason said. "If they're open inside, I'm going to get them the ball. And if they get the ball inside with a rebound or something and they're covered, I know they're going to kick it back out so we can shoot a 3-pointer."

Rollins and Bevley added two 3-pointers each while Mason finished with four.

"We knew tonight was going to be a challenge and the girls played great," Lower said. "Jaidynn is one of the best players in the state because she can score and get everyone involved in the scoring. This was a complete team effort, from inside with Kendall and Alexis and outside to everyone else. You can't ask for much more from your team."

Puryear said she is feeling more confident every time she steps on the court this season.

"I like the way we complement each other," Puryear said. "We're friends on and off the court, and we're all so close we want to do anything we can to help the team win, and then help each other while we're playing. Our guards know if they get the ball inside, we're going to go to the hoop. And if we're covered, we're going to kick it back out to them."

Added Alexander: "I feel like we have so much trust and confidence in each other that we know what to do and when to do it. This was such an exciting game because our inside and outside game were really working and we were playing like a team."

South led 17-10 after one period and 35-22 at halftime. Mason scored 12 of her 24 points in the second quarter to help the Jaguars to an 18-12 advantage in the period.

"I was just feeling it tonight," Mason said. "It's so much fun to play a big conference game and have everyone play so well."

Blue Springs South remained undefeated in the conference while improving to 9-2 overall. North, which defeated crosstown rival Lee's Summit West Wednesday night in a makeup game, fell to 6-3 and 2-2.

"Blue Springs South shot the lights out tonight and they played so well inside," Broncos coach Tricia Lillygren said. "We played hard until the end, but South was just the better team tonight."

Emani Bennett led the Broncos with 21 points and her twin sister Elauni added 16.