Prep basketball roundup: Blue Springs rallies late to claim tournament title

The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs girls basketball team never held a lead in regulation against Smithville Thursday night.

That didn’t stop the Wildcats from claiming a 51-45 double overtime victory and the title of the Oak Park Lady Oakies Invitational.

Nikole Schnell sank a 3-pointer at the fourth-quarter buzzer to tie it and send the championship game into overtime. The first overtime ended in a 44-all deadlock.

The Wildcats then outscored the Warriors 7-1 in the second overtime to claim the win and improve to 8-3.

“Our girls showed a lot of toughness and heart,” Blue Springs coach Mark Spigarelli said after his team’s fifth straight win. “They were behind the entire game until Nikole Schnell made a three at the buzzer to tie the game and send it to overtime. We never were tied or held a lead the entire regulation of the game. I am very proud of the way they hung in there and continued to battle.”

Blue Springs, which shot just 13 of 28 from the free throw line, trailed 20-14 at halftime but pulled within 33-32 entering the fourth quarter.

Jayla Cornelius scored five of Blue Springs’ 10 points in the two overtime periods and finished with a game-high 17. Schnell finished with 15, including another 3-pointer in the overtimes. Symiah Bradley scored nine of her 12 points in the third quarter to lead that surge.

Kenzie Moes scored 15 to lead Smithville (8-5), which shot 14 of 30 from the line.

LIBERTY NORTH 66, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 27: Chrisman struggled to score in the second half and fell to Liberty North in the fifth-place game of the Lady Oakies Invitational at Oak Park.

Trailing 32-17 at halftime, the Bears managed just 10 points in the second half and dropped to 3-9.

Mele Taula scored 17 points to lead Chrisman.

Boys

BLUE SPRINGS 72, PLATTE COUNTY 66: Ike Ezeogu poured in 29 points and Blue Springs held off a late charge by Platte County to advance to the championship of the Kearney Bulldog Classic.

Ike Ezeogu (11) and Mike Harrison (8) combined for all 19 points in the third quarter as the Wildcats took a 60-42 lead in the fourth.

Platte County made it interesting by doubling up the Wildcats 24-12 in the final period but Blue Springs held on to advance to Friday’s 8 p.m. championship game against North Kansas City.

“Started out slow tonight. Platte County played very hard,” Wildcats coach Adam Jones said. “We had a really good third quarter defensively to go up comfortably. We were frustrated with the way we finished the final four minutes of the fourth quarter, but always happy to come away with the win.”

Harrison finished with 19 points and Kyle Bruce added 10, including a pair of key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Josh Allen and Dalesean Staley each chipped in with seven points.