Ezeogu's career-high 40 points powers Blue Springs past NKC for Kearney tourney title

Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

KEARNEY, Mo. — Each time North Kansas City got close Friday night, Ikenna Ezeogu had an answer.

In fact, the Blue Springs senior had a lot of them during the championship game of the Kearney Bulldog Classic as he poured in a career-high 40 points in a 66-60 win over the Class 6 No. 10-ranked Hornets.

He is the first Wildcat to score 40 points in a game since Daniel Parker Jr. — another Division I football player who was pretty good on the hardwood. Ezeogu’s previous career best was 32 points against Blue Spring South in his sophomore season

“I didn’t know it would happen,” Ezeogu said of his 40-point effort, which helped him land on the all-tournament team. “I figured after 26 points in the first half I couldn’t slow down. I knew my team would need to keep going.”

Ezeogu scored 12 points in the fourth quarter and each one of them came at a key time.

His first basket came 44 seconds into the fourth and extended the lead for the Wildcats (12-3) to 50-43 – the largest lead of the second half for either team.

When the Hornets trimmed the lead to four, Ezeogu hit two free throws. When it was down to two, a two-handed dunk in transition – his 32nd and 33rd points of the night – made it 58-54 with 2:38 left.

North Kansas City (11-2) got within 60-56 with 1:55 to go, but Ezeogu had another monstrous dunk. He hit one of two free throws with 40 seconds left to account for his final points.

“We relied on him pretty heavily the last three years and I think our kids know how good he is,” Blue Springs coach Adam Jones said. “When he gets involved and gets touches, good things happen. The more we do that, the more success we will have.”

Ezeogu and Kyle Bruce, another all-tournament team pick, combined for 54 of Blue Springs’ 66 points. North Kansas City was more balanced, with three players scoring 10 or more points.

The teams provided a closely contested final that featured emotions on the court and off – in which a pair of Blue Springs fans were asked to leave the arena after criticizing some calls or non-calls.

North Kansas City led 15-14 after the first quarter and the teams were tied at 34-34 at the break.

The Wildcats took a lead they would never relinquish on a 3-pointer by Josh Allen. North Kansas City got within 41-40 on a layup by freshman Avian Webb but Bruce, who finished with 14 points, sank a 3-pointer with 3:11 to push the lead to two possessions. After a 3-point play by Alex Gunnels made it 44-43, Ezeogu and Bruce scored to make it 48-43.

Blue Springs also kept North Kansas City off the board the final 3:04 of the quarter.

“We knew this game would be tough, they are good,” Jones said. “They get the ball up and down. They (NKC) got control of what they are doing, but it also creates chaos. I thought we were a little too much chaos at times, but sometimes that turned into Ike touching the ball and chaos with him touching it is pretty good.”