'King' Wyatt powers Fort Osage to upset of No. 9 William Chrisman

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Fort Osage's Arthur Wyatt was royalty – on and off the court – Friday night.

At halftime, Wyatt was crowned the king of the courtwarming and his 27 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, played a key role as the Indians upset crosstown rival William Chrisman 67-56.

It was one of the biggest upsets of the season as Chrisman came into the Suburban Middle Six matchup as the No. 9-ranked team in the Class 5 coaches state poll, while Fort Osage entered with a 2-9 record and had lost five straight.

But all the senior guard wanted to talk about were his teammates, who rose to the occasion when he got in foul trouble midway through the third quarter.

"We don't win that game without Christen (Penamon) and Greg (Menne)," Wyatt said. "It was a total team victory, everyone played a role, but they came off the bench and made sure Chrisman didn't make a run on us in the third period."

Penamon was sitting near head coach Josh Wilson when the Indians' mentor said softly, "Go to the corner and make something happen."

When Penamon left the bench, he took his place in the near corner, in front of the Fort Osage bench, and hit a 3-pointer to make it 46-30 with seconds left in the period.

"My job is to come in and make something happen," said Penamon, who hit two 3-point baskets with Wyatt on the bench. "We're on the right track and the Indians train is rolling. This is the kind of win we needed."

Menne, who did not start because of a groin injury, hit three straight baskets with Wyatt on the bench as the Indians took a 46-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

"My job isn't necessarily to score, but if we need a basket, I can help," said Menne, who was not wearing a jacket when he left the gym. "I don't need a jacket, I'm running on pure adrenaline. That's the best game we've played this season, and I think we can keep playing like this rest of the year."

Chrisman, which had won six of its last seven, dropped to 9-4 overall and 1-1 in the conference while Fort Osage improved to 3-9 and 1-1.

Fort Osage ran out to a quick 7-1 lead before the Bears knotted the score at 11-all going into the second quarter.

The second quarter belonged to Wyatt, who scored 12 points, and Chrisman senior Dayne Herl, who was named to the DiRenna Award watch list earlier in the week and scored 12 of his game-high 31 points going into halftime.

"This was just a crazy game and everyone who played for us contributed," said Wyatt, who was greeted by friends and well-wishers after the game. "Dayne's a great player and they're such a good team, but we were able to take advantage of everything they gave us and then hold on at the end."

The Bears scored 24 points in the fourth quarter, with Herl scoring 12, as the senior guard hit 8 of his last 9 free throws.

Fort Osage freshman Ryver Peppers hit three free throws in the end and Chrisman couldn’t get any closer than four points (57-53 with 2:24 left).

"This was a case of the team that wanted it more getting the win," Chrisman coach Jake Kates said. "You know how much I respect Josh, but I don't like losing to him. I don't like losing, period. But this was like a test, and our guys failed it. Fort wanted it more than we did, played harder than we did and came away with a big win.

"We'll go back to the classroom, figure some things out and learn from this. If we don't, it's just a tough loss at the time of the year when you don't want tough losses."

Trent Hogland, who hit two key 3-pointers for the Indians, finished with 12 points and Peppers finished with nine.

Cam Dickerson added 15 points for Chrisman.