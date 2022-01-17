Prep basketball roundup: Fast start propels Blue Springs South girls to rout of Truman

The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs South girls basketball team wasted no time getting started Friday.

The Jaguars raced to a 20-2 lead and Truman couldn’t recover as South claimed a 66-43 non-conference home victory.

Truman scored the final six points of the first quarter to make it 20-8, but South extended its lead to 38-20 by halftime.

Tiyani Rollins was 8 of 8 from the free throw line and scored 18 points to lead the Jaguars, who finished 24 of 31 from the line.

Saneea Bevley helped fuel the first-quarter surge with eight of her 17 points in the opening period. Jaidynn Mason added 13 points and Kendall Puryear contributed seven as Blue Springs South improved to 10-2 with its fifth straight win.

Taliyah Scott totaled 14 points and Aa’Mya Stacker added 13 to lead Truman, which dropped to 8-5.

GRAIN VALLEY 68, GRANDVIEW 35: Grain Valley completed its dominance of the Pleasant Hill Invitational by routing Grandview in the championship game Friday.

Grace Slaughter poured in 34 points as the Eagles won their fourth straight to improve to 11-2 overall. Grandview dropped to 10-4.

Ella Clyman added 12 points and Annabelle Totta had 10 for the Eagles.

“Really pleased with the way we are playing. Have to keep improving,” Grain Valley coach Randy Draper said.

Slaughter and McKenah Sears were named to the all-tournament team.

Boys

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 70, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 43: Lee’s Summit North had a full complement of players for the first time in five weeks just in time to get its first conference win at courtwarming.

The Broncos, with Jaden McGhee and Tre Baker back from COVID-19 protocols, jumped to a 20-6 lead after the first quarter on the way to a rout of visiting Blue Springs South Friday.

“Seniors Jaden McGhee and Tre Baker hopefully have put the virus and injury bug in the rearview mirror. Both Jaden and Tre were instrumental in tonight's win,” Broncos coach Mike Hilbert said.

BJ Stewart recorded his 10th double-double of the season, totaling 16 points and 11 rebounds, to lead the Broncos, who snapped a six-game losing streak to improve to 4-8 overall and 1-3 in the Suburban Big Eight Conference.

Sophomore point guard Kevan Newberry added a season-high 15 points and McGhee finished with 11 for the Broncos, who extended the lead to 42-16 by halftime.

“We got whipped in the first half. Our energy was extremely disappointing,” Jaguars coach Josh Smith. “We fought much harder in the second half and I thought our reserves played their tails off in the fourth quarter, but the outcome of tonight’s game was never in doubt. Lee's Summit North played very well, but the product we put on the court in the first half was completely unacceptable.”

Mike Brooks scored 14 points, including 11 of South’s 16 in the first half, to lead the Jaguars (0-13, 0-5).

GRAIN VALLEY 65, KANSAS CITY CENTRAL 58: Grain Valley rallied in the final quarter to edge Kansas City Central in the third-place game of the Pleasant Hill Invitational Friday.

The Eagles outscored Central 20-9 in the fourth quarter to erase a 49-45 deficit and improved to 6-7.

Rhylan Alcanter, who was named to the all-tournament team along with Avery Garmon, amassed 27 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks to lead the Eagles.

Garmon added 10, Nick Hooper had nine points, five rounds and four assists, Cylas Brewer had seven points and Keagan Hart chipped in with five points and five assists for the Eagles, who trailed 30-26 at halftime.

KEARNEY 55, TRUMAN 29: Kearney pulled away in the second half to send Truman to a loss in the Kearney Bulldog Classic.

Truman trailed just 18-13 at halftime but the host Bulldogs allowed the Patriots just 16 points in the second half.

Maddux Bristow scored 12 points to lead Truman (3-8).

OAK GROVE 37, HARRISONVILLE 36: Jamison Kirk sank a layup with one second left to lift Oak Grove to a MRVC West victory over host Harrisonville Friday.

Oak Grove outscored Harrisonville 13-5 in the third quarter to erase a 21-18 halftime deficit and take a 31-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

Harrisonville put together a 10-4 run to grab a 36-35 lead before Kirk’s basket decided it.

"I'm so proud of the toughness that our guys showed tonight coming out on top in a road conference game against a team that beat us by over 30 a month ago,” Panthers coach Dustin Fox said. “I thought our guys played connected to each other, especially on the defensive end, better than we have all year. Hopefully we can continue to make progress as we go forward the rest of the season."

Landon Chance had a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Panthers (3-9, 1-0 MRVC West). Kirk finished with six points and seven boards, Connor Hernandez added nine points on three 3-pointers and Hunter Jones dished out five assists.