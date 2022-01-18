Blue Springs South keeps it close with No. 1 Rock Bridge but falls

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Kory Lower is a young coach who hates to lose more than he enjoys winning. And in his short span leading the girls basketball program at Blue Springs South, he has enjoyed great success.

He even managed a smile Monday following a 48-43 loss to the No. 1 team in the state, Columbia Rock Bridge, in the Pete Hile Tournament at Truman High School that features a loaded field of teams from across the state.

"I just told our girls it's not fun to lose," Lower said after the Bruins improved to 12-0 and his Jaguars fell to 10-3, "but I can smile a little bit because we played so hard and did so many good things. What killed us was that (Rock Bridge) 23-point second quarter."

South led 7-6 after one defensive-oriented quarter. Rock Bridge's Christina Maltsberger then hit four 3-pointers in the second quarter to help the Bruins take a 29-18 lead into halftime.

The Jaguars won the second half scoring battle 25-19 (South scored 10 in the third and 15 in the fourth quarter while Rock Bridge scored 6 in the third and 13 in the fourth). South even tied the score at 35-all at 5:42 of the fourth quarter but could never take the lead.

And they did all this with leading scorer Jaidynn Mason battling allergies.

"I was having a hard time breathing and kept coughing and it was tough to play," Mason said, "but our girls did a great job. I'm so proud of them, and I'm proud to be a part of this team. We could face Rock Bridge again (in district play) and we'll be ready."

Mason finished with six points, all in the fourth quarter, as she hit a layup to cut the deficit to 35-33 then tied the score at 35-all with a short jumper.

Marli Miller then hit a field goal and followed with a 3-point basket to give Rock Bridge a 40-35 lead they never relinquished.

Sophomore center Kendall Puryear had another big game for the Jaguars as she scored nine points and grabbed six boards to counter Rock Bridge's 6-foot-4 Kyrah Brodie, who finished with 10 points.

Alexis Alexander, who often played with Puryear in the post, finished with seven points.

"They're a good team, and we played with them the whole game," Puryear said. "We need to play the best teams because we're going to see a lot of great teams in district. There's the chance we might play them again, and if we do, we'll know what we have to do."

South turned up the defensive intensity, holding the Bruins to just three field goals in the third quarter.

"We can play defense like that," Mason said, "we just need to do it the whole game."

Saneea Bevley took up much of the scoring that was missing with Mason on the bench as she led the Jaguars with 14 points.

Maltsberger hit five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and Averi Kroenke added 10 for Rock Bridge.