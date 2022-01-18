Prep basketball roundup: Truman rally falls short in tourney opener

The Examiner staff

A strong start and a strong finish weren’t enough for the Truman boys basketball team in the first round of the North Kansas City Invitational Monday.

Oak Park rallied in the second and third quarters and held off a late charge from the Patriots for a 66-62 victory.

The Patriots, behind five points each from Maddux Bristow and Dallas Winda, grabbed a 19-14 lead after one quarter. Oak Park, though, took a 31-30 advantage into halftime and extended its lead to 45-38 entering the final period.

Maddux Bristow, who finished with a game-high 20 points, scored 10 of Truman’s 24 in the fourth quarter but the Patriots couldn’t catch the Northmen.

Charles Daniels added 12 points, Griffen Hernandez had 10 and Carter Allen chipped in with nine for Truman (4-10).

Corbin Allen and Caleb Estes each scored 16 points and Ty Clemens and Winston Allen each added 11 for Oak Park (12-2), which has won four straight.

RAYTOWN 57, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 47: BJ Stewart continued his impressive season but Lee’s Summit North was a victim of mistakes in a loss to Raytown in the first round of the Summit Grill Shootout Monday at Lee’s Summit High School.

“Twenty-one offensive turnovers and inconsistent defensive rebounding limited our scoring opportunities and allowed Raytown to maintain a double-digit advantage from the middle of the second quarter on,” Broncos coach Mike Hilbert said.

Stewart, named to the watch list last week for the DiRenna Award given to the metro area’s top player, tallied his 11th double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

North trailed just 15-14 after the first quarter, but Raytown used a 16-6 run in the second quarter to extend the lead to 31-20 by halftime.

Jaden McGhee added 16 points for the Broncos (4-9).