Prep basketball roundup: Fort Osage holds off Chrisman's late rally for win

The Examiner staff

A big third quarter allowed the Fort Osage girls basketball team to withstand a big fourth quarter by rival William Chrisman.

Macie Smith sank two key free throws late as Fort Osage staved off Chrisman’s late charge for a 52-49 Suburban Middle Six Conference home victory Tuesday.

“Good victory. After a super rough first half, we found a way to win. Proud of this squad,” Fort Osage coach Lindsay Thompson said after her team snapped a four-game losing skid and improved to 3-9 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

Chrisman grabbed a 19-15 advantage at halftime, but the host Indians used a 25-10 surge in the third quarter to take a 40-29 lead into the final quarter. Smith and Heather Chiesi combined for 13 points in the third quarter to lead Fort Osage’s run.

The Bears (3-10, 1-1) outscored Fort Osage 20-12 in the final quarter but fell short. Mela Taula scored nine of her game-high 17 points and Jessie Taylor scored seven of her 11 points in the final period to fuel Chrisman’s comeback.

Chiesi finished with a team-high 12 and Smith tallied 10 to lead Fort Osage’s balanced attack. Ashlyn Buntin added eight points, Emmah Crowe had seven and Tayler Hines chipped in six.

COLUMBIA ROCK BRIDGE 41, TRUMAN 37: Truman took No. 1-ranked Columbia Rock Bridge to the wire but fell in a pool play game in the Pete Hile Tournament at Truman High School Tuesday night.

Truman used a 13-3 second-quarter run to grab a 26-18 lead at halftime, but the Patriots managed just an Aa’Mya Stacker basket in the third quarter as the Bruins pulled within 26-25.

Rock Bridge, fueled by eight of Averi Kroenke’s game-high 12 points, rallied past the host Patriots for the win in the fourth quarter.

Stacker finished with 10 points, including eight in the first half, to lead Truman (8-6). Layla Scott added seven points and Taliyah Scott had six.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 47, ST. TERESA’S 40: Lee’s Summit North outscored St. Teresa’s Academy 17-8 in the third quarter to break a 19-19 halftime deadlock and claim a first-round victory in the KA-MO Classic at Blue Valley North High School.

Elauni Bennett poured in 20 points to lead the Broncos, who advanced to Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal against St. James Academy.

Addy Potts added nine points and Emani Bennett had eight for North, which improved to 7-3.

Boys

ODESSA 56, FORT OSAGE 54: Odessa scored with 11 seconds left as Bulldogs head coach Micah Lewis, a Fort Osage graduate, edged his former coach Josh Wilson’s team Tuesday at Odessa.

Fort Osage rallied from a nine-point deficit in the second half to take the lead midway through the fourth quarter. Odessa went back ahead but the Indians tied it with a minute left.

“We had a great look under the basket but missed for the tie and the ball went back to them out of bounds,” Fort Osage coach Josh Wilson said. “It was a fun atmosphere and a good game for both teams. We did not play well for the second and third quarter and Odessa took advantage of it. … We missed some rebounds on the defensive end that kept their possession going late in the game."

Fort Osage led 14-9 after the first quarter but Odessa took a 26-22 advantage into halftime. Odessa extended its lead to 43-36 entering the fourth.

Arthur Wyatt tallied 15 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and three assists to lead Fort Osage (3-10). Trent Hogland and Brayden Nelson each added 11 points and Hogland added four assists and five rebounds.

Boston Sanders poured in 29 points despite 5-of-11 free-throw shooting and had eight assists to lead Odessa (12-4), which has won six straight.