Surging Alcanter leads Grain Valley to first win over Blue Springs South

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Rhylan Alcanter and his Grain Valley basketball teammates were on a mission Tuesday night at Blue Springs South.

Grain Valley was looking for its first victory against the Class 6 school that owns such a rich history and tradition, including a 2015 Class 5 state championship, and they had success thanks to a complete team performance, orchestrated by the big man in the middle.

Alcanter scored a game-high 16 points, dominated the paint at both ends of the court in a 55-46 victory and drew praise from both his coach and teammates and South's Josh Smith.

"All the credit tonight goes to the visiting team from Grain Valley," Smith said, after his team fell to 0-14 with the non-conference loss. "No. 0 (Alcanter) is a player, a leader. He played with more energy and desire than anyone we had on our team. And for a player from Grain Valley to come over to our gym and do that is very disheartening.

"It's something I, as the coach, have to fix. He and his teammates played with unbelievable heart and energy, which is something I want our team to do."

When Alcanter scored three consecutive layups in the second quarter, he began to draw double coverage from the Jaguars.

"I just had to muscle my way through it," said Alcanter, who had double-doubles in his previous three games. "If the shot was there, I took it. If it wasn't, I kicked it back to the guys and Nick (Hooper, 12 points) and Owen (Herbert, 14) could cut the basket or take a shot from the perimeter. If they stopped me, that's OK, because my teammates picked it up offensively."

It was a one-possession game at 36-33 in favor of the Eagles when Reece Troyer came off the bench and hit a big basket to make the score 38-33 with 4:43 left.

"That basket by Reece was huge," Eagles coach Andy Herbert said after his team evened its record at 7-7. "He came in and scored all five of his points in the fourth quarter, and they were big.

"And Rhylan is a warrior. The other night he had 27 points and 18 rebounds in a win at the Pleasant Hill tournament and he just keeps building on that. He does so many things on the court that makes our other players more effective.”

Hooper gave his teammate the ultimate compliment when he compared him to Cole Keller, who graduated last year after starring in football, basketball, baseball and track and is now playing football at Washburn University.

"Rhylan reminds me of Cole," Hooper said. "Now, you can't compare anyone to Cole, because he was just one of those once-in-a-lifetime players. But Rhylan can dominate a game like Cole did last year. We can do so many different things when Rhylan is dominating inside."

If they weren't hitting from the field, the Eagles were making their free throws count as they scored their final 10 points from the line.

"We work so hard on free throws – at every practice, we make sure we get our free throws in," Owen Herbert said. "With a game on the line, like tonight, we're very confident when we go to the line."

After a 12-12 first quarter, the Eagles scored 17 in the second quarter to take a 29-21 lead into halftime.

Parity ruled in the second half as the Eagles walked away with a special win.

"I know they're having a down year, but they have some great players and Josh always does a great job with his teams," Andy Herbert said. "We're happy with this win. Now, we just have to keep finding a way to get some more big wins."

Michael Brooks led the Jaguars with 13 points and D'Avion Stokes added 12.