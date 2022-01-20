Duo helps Blue Springs South 'go big' to get past Truman

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

Blue Springs South girls basketball coach Kory Lower wasn’t pleased with the way his team played in the first half in Wednesday’s game against Truman.

The lack of defensive intensity from the Jaguars led to the Patriots taking a 15-11 lead in the first period in a pool play game in the Pete Hile Tournament Wednesday at Truman High School.

The Jaguars rebounded to take a 25-22 lead into halftime, and in the second half, they amped up their energy on defense, holding Truman to just three third-quarter points and just 10 in the fourth on the way to a 51-35 victory.

In the third period, Lower went to a 2-3 zone and it stifled the Patriots’ offense. For most of the period, he played his two 6-foot forwards Alexis Alexander and Kendall Puryear. The duo provided rim protection, while the guards put pressure on the ball around the perimeter.

“It’s something we have looked at more and more,” Lower said of playing Alexander and Puryear at the same time. “Not a lot of teams have the luxury to do that (play two 6-footers). That’s what is nice about who we have. We can go small or go big depending on who we are playing.”

Alexander has been an important part of the forward twosome as she provides a physical presence down low and rebounding off the bench.

“She’s a shot of energy,” Lower said of the sophomore. “Last year, she didn’t even sniff the floor on varsity. This year, she’s getting significant minutes and sometimes providing exactly what we need.”

Alexander said she enjoys playing alongside Puryear when the opportunity presents itself.

“I feel comfortable. We feel like we can rely on each other,” Alexander said of her fellow sophomore. “We have built a bond off the court, which helps us on the court.”

Part of the turnover problem for Truman was not swinging the ball from side to side, Patriots coach Jim Page said.

“When the ball doesn’t see more than one side of the floor, the defense can just focus on that side,” Page said after his team dropped to 8-7 overall and 0-2 in the tournament. “It makes it hard when we drive downhill to kick out.”

After the Patriots were able to get to the rim consistently in the first half, shots in the paint were cut off in the final 16 minutes. Truman’s only points came on a Taliyah Scott basket from the left wing. Meanwhile, the Jaguars were getting in the passing lanes, getting four steals, including three from senior guard Jaidynn Mason.

“She’ll do that every game where she gets a steal and then a layup,” Lower said of Mason. “It makes my job a lot easier.”

Alexander got a key three-point play and Mason ended the period with a crossover that shook a Truman defender as she got a driving layup to help the Jaguars go into the fourth period up 37-25.

“We picked up the energy level in the second half,” Mason said. “I felt like everyone was tired (in the first half). We just had to step it up.”

In the fourth, senior Saneea Bevley, who had a game-high 21 points, jump-started a 10-4 run with her fifth 3-pointer of the game. She dropped an additional four points during the spurt on free throws, with the last one giving the Jags an insurmountable 50-29 lead late.

“I thought we could have been more patient on offense,” Page said. “With their bigs in the paint, we shot threes and I thought they were good threes. They just weren’t falling. When they have two legit 6-foot-1 kids, it makes it tough to score inside.”

In the second half, Truman struggled passing the ball as it had 10 turnovers.

Puryear finished with 12 points for South (11-3), which will face Raytown (11-3) in the third-place game at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Truman.

Scott was the only Patriot in double figures with 13. Truman will face Lee’s Summit West in the fifth-place game at 4 p.m. Friday.