Prep basketball roundup: BJ Stewart's record 50 points help Lee's Summit North stave off St. Michael

The Examiner staff

Lee’s Summit North senior BJ Stewart had a record finish Wednesday night.

Stewart scored 23 of his record 50 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Broncos to an 84-77 victory over St. Michael the Archangel Catholic in a consolation game in the Summit Grill Shootout at Lee’s Summit High School.

Stewart’s 50 points broke the record for scoring in the Lee’s Summit High School tournament that had stood since 1983. He also broke the school record for points in a single game set by Javaunte Hawkins in 2019.

Leading St. Michael 52-49 in a seesaw affair, Stewart erupted for four 3-pointers, two 2-point baskets and went 7 of 9 from the free throw line in the final quarter. He finished 5 of 10 from 3-point range among his 16 field goals and went 13 of 17 from the line.

Stewart also grabbed 12 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season.

Deuce Roberts fired in 32 points and Jayden Renfrow added 16 to pace the Guardians.

Michael Livingston added 13 and Kavan Newberry had seven as the Broncos (5-9) advanced to the fifth-place game against Columbia Rock Bridge at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

St. Michael (9-6), which is ranked fifth in the Class 3 state coaches poll, will play Kansas City Central in the seventh-place game at 4 p.m.

ST. PIUS X 79, TRUMAN 63: St. Pius X outscored Truman 24-17 in the third quarter to break open a tight game in a consolation game in the North Kansas City Invitational Wednesday.

Charles Daniels scored 13 of his team-high 21 points as Truman stayed within 33-29 at halftime.

Major Dudek added 11 points and Griffen Hernandez and Dallas Winda each added eight for the Patriots (4-9), who will play in the seventh-place game against Kansas City (Kan.) Schlagle at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

WELLINGTON-NAPOLEON 86, OAK GROVE 48: Oak Grove couldn’t recover from a slow start in a non-conference loss to Wellington-Napoleon Tuesday.

The host Tigers grabbed a 28-14 lead after one quarter and extended that advantage to 41-20 by halftime.

"We came out flat and let Wellington get hot early, which is a credit to them for knocking down shots, but we also didn't offer much resistance,” Oak Grove coach Dustin Fox said. “We have to do a better job collectively to control the little things in games to prevent teams from going on runs that we aren't able to overcome."

Hunter Jones scored 26 points and Landon Chance added six points and 10 rebounds to lead Oak Grove (3-10).

Girls

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 64, ST. JAMES ACADEMY 59: Lee’s Summit North got off to a strong start and then held off St. James for a semifinal win Wednesday in the KA-MO Classic at Blue Valley North High School.

Twin sisters Elauni and Emani Bennett combined for 42 points as the Broncos advanced to Friday’s 7 p.m. championship game against host Blue Valley North.

North (8-3) jumped to a 20-11 lead after the first quarter but St. James pulled with 30-26 at halftime. The Broncos were able to hold on behind 25 points from Elauni Bennett, 17 from Emani Bennett and 16 from Meleah Grayson.