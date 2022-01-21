Prep basketball roundup: Fort Osage overcomes slow start to top SCA

The Examiner staff

A slow start didn’t translate into a loss for the Fort Osage boys basketball team Thursday.

After falling behind 22-20 at halftime, the Indians outscored host Summit Christian Academy 17-7 in the third quarter to take control on the way to a 52-44 victory.

"We came out flat again, just like Tuesday,” Fort Osage coach Josh Wilson said, referring to a 56-54 loss to Odessa. “But we made some adjustments at half and, most importantly, came out and played much harder in the second half. That led to some easier scoring opportunities from our pressure. But it was how hard we played that won us the game."

Arthur Wyatt posted a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds and added three blocks to help Fort Osage improve to 4-10 with its second win in three games.

Greg Menne added 10 points, Isaac Woodward had nine points and five rebounds and Chase Stumfoll contributed seven points, six boards and three assists for the Indians.

Michael Ward totaled 14 points and six rebounds and Max Rieger and Jake Sutton each added eight points to lead SCA (7-8).

STALEY 61, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 43: A late charge fell short for William Chrisman in a loss to third-ranked Staley in the semifinals of the C.W. Stessman Liberty Tournament Thursday.

“We played well. We cut it to 7 and had the ball with about 6 minutes left but ran out of gas,” Chrisman coach Jake Kates said.

Chrisman (10-5), ranked No. 9 in the Class 5 state coaches poll, fell behind 18-8 after the first quarter and trailed 31-15 at halftime before starting the comeback in the second half.

Dayne Herl scored 15 points, Cam Dickerson tallied 14 and Jessie Minter added seven to lead the Bears, who will face Columbia Hickman at 7 p.m. Friday for third place.

Kyan Evans totaled 19 points and Kayden Fish had 16 to lead Staley, the No. 3-ranked team in Class 6, which meets top-ranked host Liberty in the 8:30 p.m. Friday championship.

Girls

BLUE SPRINGS 54, NEVADA 33: Blue Springs held Nevada to single digits in each quarter to advance to the semifinals of the Frontenac (Kan.) Tournament.

The Wildcats jumped to a 14-8 lead after one quarter and extended the margin to 29-17 by halftime while improving to 9-3.

Kayleigh Jenkins scored 15 points to lead the Wildcats. Symiah Bradley and Jayla Cornelius added 12 apiece.

Blue Springs faces Columbia Hickman in a semifinal at 4 p.m. Friday and then in the championship or third-place game Saturday.