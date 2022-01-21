Blackburn helps Van Horn stave off Chrisman's late charge

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

As Rhiannon Blackburn walked to the free throw line, the Van Horn senior guard knew she could seal a big win over rival William Chrisman.

She had hit four 3-pointers and the Falcons held onto a 32-30 lead with just two seconds left on the clock.

"I have a lot of faith in my free throw shooting, because I shoot a lot of extra free throws at practice," said Blackburn, who hit nothing but net on each free throw attempt to help Van Horn claim a 34-30 home victory Thursday. "This is a big win, because we've been working so hard in practice, and it's great to see all that hard work lead to a win."

Coach A.B. Lennox agreed.

"I'm very proud of our girls," Lennox said after the Falcons improved to 5-6. "We work on certain things in practice and I saw a lot of things we've been working on lead to our victory tonight. We have a lot of raw talent, and some of our players need to work on their attitude – which they are doing – and this is just a nice win to reward our girls for all their hard work in practice."

While his Bears fell to 3-11, first-year Chrisman coach Eric Schroer said there were plenty of positives they can take to Friday’s practice.

"With a new team like we have this year, it's all about the little steps," said Schroer, who greeted every player who came off the court with a positive comment and a high-five. "We have a saying – 'One Step Forward' – and we took a big step forward tonight. That Van Horn team has a lot of talent, and we were a missed layup here or a free throw there from winning tonight.

“We'd have liked to have won but there are still positives we can take from tonight."

Mele Taula, who led the Bears with 14 points, is the lone returnee who saw any significant playing time from last year's Class 5 state final four squad, and she is excited about the team's progress.

"I appreciate the way we fought back tonight," Taula said. "We worked hard and we had a lot of scoring opportunities we didn't take advantage of, including me. Coach Schroer is a great coach and he's perfect for a team that's rebuilding. We might not have a great record, but we are so much better now than we were at the start of the season."

Van Horn got out to a quick 7-1 lead, but the Bears cut that deficit to 9-7 going into the second quarter.

The Falcons held onto an 18-14 lead at halftime and a 3-point buzzer beater by Emari Smith made it a 26-20 going into the final period.

Taula scored six of her 14 points in the fourth quarter as the Bears trailed 32-20 with 2:23 left in the game and the lone points scored until the final buzzer were Blackburn's free throws.

"I think we're really coming together as a team," said Blackburn, who tied Smith for team scoring honors with 14 points. "They kept coming at us, but we never let them tie the game or take the lead. They made it close, but we were able to hold on for a big win."