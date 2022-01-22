Grain Valley's lone senior has night to remember in rout of Fort Osage

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Elena Sanchez will never forget Senior Night, as the popular forward is the lone senior on the Grain Valley girls basketball team.

Sanchez came off the bench to score six points to support Grace Slaughter's 34-point performance points in a 60-24 Suburban Middle Six victory over Fort Osage.

When asked what it was like to team with Slaughter for 40 of the team's 60 points Sanchez laughed.

"I could tell that to people – and not have to tell them Grace scored 34 of the points," said Sanchez, who shared cake with her teammates in the commons area after the game. "I know I'm a senior and Grace is a junior, but I have so much respect for her. She is the leader of our team and the nicest girl you could ever meet.

"We love Grace. And most nights I have the best seat in the house (on the bench) and I get to watch all her moves.

"Then I work on them at practice, but no one can do the things she does. I am so fortunate to be on a team with her and all my other teammates. I love all of them."

And the feeling is mutual.

"We love Elena," said Slaughter, who played less than a half in the mercy-rule victory. "She works so hard in practice and that makes us all better players. And it's cool tonight to just have her as the only senior on the team. Coach (Randy) Draper was just talking about how Senior Night usually honors a lot of seniors, but tonight we just honored Elena. And it was just perfect."

Slaughter enjoyed one of the best quarters of her career, scoring 19 points in the opening eight minutes.

"Grace is amazing, and I know this might be hard to comprehend, but she is even better than she was last year," said Fort Osage coach Lindsay Thompson, who was one of the premier players of her time when she starred with future WNBA star Betty Lennox in the same Fort Osage backcourt.

"She just seems more comfortable, more confident. You can tell how hard she has worked on her game. And I don't like to lose, you know that, but I enjoy watching a great team and a great player like Grace. They're special."

The Eagles (12-2, 4-0 Suburban Middle Six) led 25-10 after one period and 36-17 at halftime. Draper emptied the bench and Slaughter and Co., cheered on their teammates over the final 16 minutes.

"This was a good win," Draper said. "You know, it's great to get those young kids in there and get some experience because you never know what could happen down the road.

"And what about Elena Sanchez tonight? All the girls are so happy for her. And I'll tell you something, for a player to make this team, she has to be special. And Elena is a special player. She works hard and that makes our other girls work hard. This was a true Senior Night, since she is our only senior."

Slaughter was the lone Eagles player in double figures. Macie Smith, who missed last season with a broken leg, led Fort Osage with 12 points.

"Macie works so hard, and we're so happy to have her back," said Thompson, after her Indians fell to 3-11 and 1-1. "Coach Draper does such a great job with his kids. They're going to be hard to beat the rest of the season."