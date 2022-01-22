'Like a movie': Brewer steps up for shorthanded Grain Valley

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

After Fort Osage senior Arthur Wyatt hit a pair of free throws to tie Friday’s game at 41-all in the fourth period, Grain Valley needed a pick-me-up.

The Eagles were locked in a seesaw Suburban Middle Six Conference battle in which neither team led by more than seven points. They were struggling against the Indians’ full-court pressure and halfcourt traps.

Who would step up for Grain Valley?

Senior guard Cylas Brewer was up for the challenge.

A little more than a minute after the game was tied, junior Rhylan Alcanter passed out of a double team in the paint and found Brewer in the left corner. Brewer buried a 3-pointer to give the Eagles the lead for good with 40 seconds left. He also hit key free throws down the stretch to help Grain Valley take a 48-45 victory at home on Senior Night.

“That’s something you dream about,” Grain Valley junior Nick Hooper said of Brewer’s big moments. “It was like a movie.”

Brewer connected on four free throws in the final 21 seconds to help hold off Fort Osage.

Junior Chase Stumfoll hit a pull-up 3-pointer with 21.2 seconds left to narrow the gap to one point for Fort Osage (4-11, 1-2 Middle Six). Brewer was fouled on the next possession and hit two free throws with 13.7 seconds left.

“Something just clicked,” said Brewer, who had a game-high 14 points. “I haven’t had a high points game in a while. This was Senior Night, so I wanted to do that in front of my family and fans.”

After a Fort Osage turnover on a throw out of bounds, Grain Valley junior Keagan Hart missed the front end of a one-and-one with 2.7 seconds left. Stumfoll got the rebound and heaved a full-court shot that fell short.

Grain Valley was able to pull off the win despite having two of their starters, Alex Snyder and Avery Garmon, out with leg injuries.

“Avery was our leading scorer. It’s never easy not having a guy like him,” Hooper said. “That’s when everyone has to be a part of the scoring. Everyone had a role.”

Both teams struggled on offense in the first half. The Eagles (8-7, 3-1 Middle Six), who have won three straight, led 9-8 after the first period and Fort Osage came back to tie it at 13-all going into halftime.

Grain Valley led for most of the third quarter as Alcanter scored eight of his 10 points in the period to help the Eagles take a 34-31 lead into the fourth. Alcanter’s presence down low helped open up the offense for the Eagles and that helped players like Hart, Hooper and Brewer knock down one open 3-pointer each.

“He has had four double-doubles in a row,” Grain Valley head coach Andy Herbert said of Alcanter. “He had 27 (points) and 18 (rebounds) the other day against Central (Kansas City). He’s been playing really well.

“When you have someone like that in the middle of the floor, that helps remedy some of the traps. He’s become a focal point around the basket and teams have to adjust to that.”

Fort Osage got 11 points each from Wyatt and Trent Hogland, but their team was unable to fully take advantage of the turnovers it created off their traps and presses.

“We worked hard and got turnovers to set guys up for some shots,” Fort Osage coach Josh Wilson said. “ But (the Eagles) made big shots and free throws. We had a chance to tie it near the end, but we turned it over. That’s the second time we’ve seen that this week. Turnovers have been a problem this season.”