Prep basketball roundup: Jenkins nabs MVP honors to lead Blue Springs to tourney title

The Examiner staff

After missing a few games with illness, Kayleigh Jenkins returned with a vengeance.

Jenkins scored 15 points and was named MVP of the Frontenac (Kan.) Tournament after leading the Wildcats to a 59-29 rout of Fort Scott (Kan.) in the championship game Saturday.

Jayla Cornelius, who was named to the all-tournament team along with Jenkins and Symiah Bradley, also scored 15 points as the Wildcats improved to 11-3 with their eighth straight win.

Blue Springs grabbed a 26-20 halftime lead and then turned it into a rout with 12-5 and 21-4 advantages in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

Nikole Schnell added nine points for Blue Springs.

In Friday’s semifinals, the Wildcats outscored Columbia Hickman 21-4 in the final quarter to break open a tight game and post a 53-33 victory.

The Wildcats led 19-18 at halftime and 32-29 entering the final period.

Jenkins finished with 20 points and Bradley and Cornelius each added 13 in the win over Hickman.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 56, BLUE VALLEY NORTH 55: Elauni Bennett fired in 26 points and was named tournament MVP as Lee’s Summit North held off a late charge by host Blue Valley North to claim the title of the KA-MO Classic Friday.

The Broncos jumped to a 19-9 lead after one quarter. Trailing North 44-38 entering the final period, Blue Valley North outscored the Broncos 17-12 down the stretch but fell short.

Emani Bennett, who was named to the all-tournament team along with her twin sister, added 18 points and Meleah Grayson had eight to help North hang on to improve to 9-3.

Boys

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 66, COLUMBIA HICKMAN 53: Jessie Minter’s big third quarter helped William Chrisman erase a halftime deficit and top Columbia Hickman in the third-place game of Liberty’s C.W. Stessman Tournament Friday.

The Bears trailed 34-31 at halftime, but Minter scored 12 of his game-high 27 points in the third quarter as Chrisman took a 58-43 lead into the final period.

Minter and Dayne Herl, who finished with 20 points, combined to go 10 of 10 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to help the Bears widen their lead.

Ralph Covington helped keep the Bears (11-5) in the game by scoring all eight of his points in the second quarter.

TRUMAN 61, KCK SCHLAGLE 40: Truman erupted for 22 points in the third quarter after a defensive first half to take down Schlagle in the seventh-place game of the North Kansas City Invitational Friday.

James Minks led the third-quarter charge with all 11 of his points in the period. Truman led 16-12 at halftime before taking a 38-23 lead into the final quarter.

Maddux Bristow scored 10 of his game-high 20 points in the final quarter as the Patriots pulled away to improve to 5-9 overall. Charles Daniels added 15 points, with 13 coming in the second half.

Carter Allen contributed eight points and Dallas Winda had seven for the Patriots.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 56, COLUMBIA ROCK BRIDGE 53: Lee’s Summit North held off Rock Bridge at the end to nab a second straight victory for the first time this season in the fifth-place game of the Summit Grill Shootout Friday at Lee’s Summit High School.

Rock Bridge cut North’s 40-28 halftime lead to one point with about 30 seconds left. BJ Stewart drew a foul and sank two free throws to make it 56-53 and Rock Bridge’s final shot bounced off the rim.

Jaden McGhee got the Broncos off to a fast start, sinking three 3-pointers in the first four minutes and five treys before halftime. He finished with a game-high 19 points.

Stewart finished with 15 points. His 86 points, including a 50-point performance in the consolation semifinal, was just three points shy of former Blue Springs great Jon Sundvold’s tournament record of 89 points in three games.

Michael Livingston added 10 points for the Broncos (6-9).

OAK GROVE 59, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS 54: Oak Grove rallied from a 27-22 halftime deficit to edge visiting Excelsior Springs to improve to 2-0 in the MRVC West.

The Panthers outscored the Tigers 19-11 in the third quarter to take control with a 41-38 lead entering the fourth quarter.

"I was incredibly proud of our guys finding a way to win tonight at the end of a strange week,” Panthers coach Dustin Fox said. “We had a tough game on Tuesday night and then school canceled Thursday and Friday, so our routine was interrupted. We did such a better job of attacking the rim and getting to the free throw line in the second half while also sharing the basketball to remain balanced."

Hunter Jones powered Oak Grove (4-10) with 19 points and six steals. Landon Chance posted a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds, Jamison Kirk added 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Connor Hernandez had 12 points and Nick Reeves chipped in seven points and eight boards.