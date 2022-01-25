Blue Springs falls flat against Liberty in Suburban Big Eight showdown

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

The Blue Springs girls basketball team had plenty of momentum coming into Monday’s game.

The Wildcats entered the Suburban Big Eight contest against Liberty with an eight-game winning streak, including a first-place finish at the Frontenac (Kan.) Tournament.

A win against the Blue Jays could have set up Blue Springs with an opportunity to play for first place in the conference in a game against crosstown rival Blue Springs South Thursday.

However, what the Wildcats did Thursday surprised and disappointed head coach Mark Spigarelli. Blue Springs entered halftime only trailing 17-16 but Liberty outscored them 24-13 in the second half to cruise to a 41-29 victory at Blue Springs High School.

The Wildcats were without their leading scorer and Frontenac Tournament MVP Kayleigh Jenkins, who was out with an illness after returning from a previous illness for this past week’s tournament.

“We took bad shots and had no energy,” Spigarelli said. “We felt sorry for ourselves. That’s what it looked like. We won a tournament (Oak Park Invitational) without Kayleigh Jenkins and today we feel sorry for ourselves because she’s not playing. I don’t know how to explain it.”

The Wildcats came out flat in the final 16 minutes. They hit their first three shots of the third before missing their last four shots of the period. Blue Springs led by as many as four (23-19) after a driving layup from Jayla Cornelius, who led the Wildcats with nine points in the first half and 13 for the game.

Liberty then went on a 14-2 run with a trio of 3-pointers, including two from Aliyah Lanee-Straws from the right corner that helped her team take a 33-25 advantage into the final quarter.

The sluggish play from the Wildcats leaked into the fourth as a layup by Symiah Bradley and a steal and fast-break layup from Cornelius accounted for the Blue Springs’ only points in the fourth. The Wildcats shot 2 of 6 from the field in the period with some shots missing badly, including some errant layup attempts.

Four different Blue Jays scored in the fourth to help put the game away.

“Liberty was well prepared,” Spigarelli said. “They called out everything we ran. They looked like the better prepared team and the mentally tough team. Hats off to them.”

Bradley finished with eight points for Blue Springs (11-4). Lanee-Straws led Liberty with 11 points.