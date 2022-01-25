Grain Valley uses rout to prepare for postseason

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Grain Valley girls basketball coach Randy Draper has a problem.

One might wonder how a coach with a 13-2 record and metro area leading scorer Grace Slaughter could have any problems.

Yet following a 56-19 victory over Winnetonka in the first round of the 24th annual Grain Valley Sonic Showdown, Draper talked about how he is working to keep his team's competitive edge, as Slaughter, who averages 32.7 points a game, has outscored more than half of the Eagles’ opponents this season by herself.

"We're working on a lot of little things in games like this," said Draper, whose Eagles led 27-0 after one quarter. "It's the type of things you might not notice, but the things we need to get better at when we go into district."

The Eagles will play Oak Park at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the tournament semifinals.

"I will tell you this, we have a great team" Draper continued, "and I feel comfortable calling our girls a great team, because they work so hard and they all know their roles and feel comfortable with them.

"And I will never embarrass one of our opponents. I've been on the other end of scores like tonight, and it's not fun. So we take our starters out in the third period and it allows our other kids to get some quality minutes, because we know we're going to need them in some big games."

Junior guard Cameryn Bown said that Draper makes his practices so competitive that it energizes the team and makes them realize how important it is to be ready to play 32 minutes as the season wears on.

"You know what Coach does in practice?" said Bown, who had six points against the Griffins. "He'll put eight or nine girls against us (defensively) at practice, and we play five against eight or nine. You have to work so hard to do anything in a situation like that. We all work hard, and I have no fear at all that any of us, especially Grace, would ever feel like all we have to do is show up to win. Grace is the best player and the hardest working player on our team.

"We all look up to her and want to follow her example."

Slaughter scored 15 points in the first quarter, nine in the second and exited the game in the first few minutes of the third quarter after hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to finish the night with her customary 30 points.

"The best thing about a win like this," Slaughter said, "is that all our players get the chance to play. Our kids on the bench work as hard as we do in practice, and we love to cheer for them when they get in a game.

"And we have some tougher games coming up – like we added Lee's Summit West, we play Raytown and Truman in conference and we play Blue Springs. Those games will get us ready for the postseason.

"And we play Oak Park Wednesday and hope we win that game and we'll be ready for the championship game."